Forcepoint Names Lisa Schreiber Newly-Created Chief Customer Success Officer Driving Delivery of World-Class Customer Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Forcepoint today announced that Lisa Schreiber has joined the company as Forcepoint's first Chief Customer Success Officer (CCSO). This newly-created role is an investment in the success of Forcepoint's customers, including thousands of leading enterprises as well as governments and government agencies worldwide. Schreiber will be responsible for Forcepoint's customer capabilities, overall customer experience from acquisition to retention, as well as sustainable growth of the global portfolio.

As CCSO, Schreiber will represent the voice of the Forcepoint customer, working cross-functionally to reimagine how leading cybersecurity companies should engage with their customers. Her responsibilities will be to deliver an industry-leading customer engagement model that sets the standard in cybersecurity for customer satisfaction. Schreiber will ensure that Forcepoint is viewed as a true strategic cybersecurity partner to enterprises worldwide, as they strive to capture their share of the $100 trillion value opportunity offered through digital transformation.

"Forcepoint is absolutely committed to making significant investments in our customer experience, and the creation of the CCSO position and Lisa's hiring is yet another example of this. Our new behavioral-based cloud security platform for user, data and network protection will be wrapped with an end-to-end customer delivery and support model that will deliver a new path for customers seeking modern cybersecurity.

Lisa has a proven track record in driving and scaling success, and I am confident she will do an outstanding job and take our customer capabilities to the next level," said Matthew Moynahan, CEO, Forcepoint. "Our relationship with our customers is everything, and it is essential that we create a seamless, unified experience across all customer touchpoints and add value with each interaction. I am excited to have Lisa as part of my senior leadership team."

Schreiber was most recently Vice President of North America Customer Services at Oracle and has over 20 years of enterprise software and SaaS experience. While at Oracle, Schreiber led the customer success of Oracle's 200 largest enterprise customers. Schreiber has also held executive positions at GoldenGate Software, Inc., Schwab and U.S. Trust Corporation, among others.

"In a cloud-first world, it is imperative to earn a customers' business – every day," said Schreiber. "Forcepoint's differentiated, human-centric strategy sets us apart in a crowded market, and by investing in a world-class customer success program, I know that we can help customers solve their cybersecurity challenges – while accelerating their digital transformation business outcomes. Implementing effective cybersecurity programs which allow companies to grow, evolve and still stay protected is not easy, but Forcepoint can be the strategic partner which enterprises trust to help them along that journey."

Forcepoint is the global human-centric cybersecurity company transforming the digital enterprise by continuously adapting security response to the dynamic risk posed by the behavior of individual users and machines. Forcepoint solutions deliver risk-adaptive protection to continuously ensure trusted use of data and systems. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint protects users and data for thousands of enterprise and government customers in more than 150 countries. For more about Forcepoint, visit www.forcepoint.com.

