Forcepoint Strengthens Global Commitment to Customers and Partners, Appoints Kevin Isaac Chief Revenue Officer

"As the threat landscape grows in sophistication, the human-centric approach to cybersecurity presents a more effective way of protecting user identities and preventing data exfiltration," said Moynahan. "Kevin has the vital experience, strategic mindset and passion to support our customers and partners in their efforts to accelerate the digital enterprise, achieve mission success and secure critical infrastructure."

A 30-year technology industry veteran, Isaac joined Forcepoint in August 2017 as vice president of sales for EMEA. In this role, he achieved outstanding business growth in the region and established a strong and dynamic EMEA sales leadership team. As CRO, Isaac will build on his previous success to lead Forcepoint's global sales and channel organization, supporting customers and partners in deployment of human-centric security systems that will protect employees, critical business data and intellectual property in any environment. Prior to Forcepoint, Isaac spent more than 15 years in international leadership roles at Symantec, where he was instrumental in repositioning the company as a transformational security player.

"Since joining the company in August, I've spoken with hundreds of customers and partners and it has been exciting to see the human-centric cybersecurity approach resonate so strongly across both enterprises and government agencies," said Isaac. "I look forward to accelerating Forcepoint's business momentum with our best-in-class global sales and channel team delivering the Human Point System portfolio."

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint is the global human-centric cybersecurity company transforming the digital enterprise by continuously adapting security response to the dynamic risk posed by individual users and machines. The Forcepoint Human Point system delivers Risk-Adaptive Protection to continuously ensure trusted use of data and systems. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint protects the human point for thousands of enterprise and government customers in more than 150 countries. www.forcepoint.com

