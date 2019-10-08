Forcepoint Strengthens Global Partner Program To Dynamically Accelerate Adoption Of Behavior-Centric Cybersecurity

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader, Forcepoint, today announced the strategic expansion of its global partner program through the launch of two key initiatives that deliver on the company's customer-first vision. The Global System Integrators (GSI) Platinum and Accredited Services Partners (ASP) programs will empower and enable partners to deliver world-class services and market-leading security solutions to Forcepoint customers worldwide.

Forcepoint understands the business challenges inherent in network security and data protection that customers face today, and has designed the new partner programs to function as an ecosystem of strategic consultative partners that can transform industries with modern cybersecurity needed to mitigate today's sophisticated threat landscape.

"As enterprises race to embrace the $100 trillion digital transformation opportunity, Forcepoint has established itself as the cybersecurity leader today that understands the unique complexity this brings to customers' business operations," said Forcepoint CEO Matthew Moynahan. "Forcepoint's behavior-based approach to security delivers enterprises a new capability for mitigating today's modern, evolving threats. Our new reality is that attackers are easily getting access to critical corporate resources and data that can cause irreparable harm to a business and its brand. Forcepoint is empowering our partners to amplify our world-class services and support to ensure customers' business success through their digital transformation journey and beyond."

The new Forcepoint GSI Platinum program offers an elevated level of accreditation for qualifying global systems integrator firms, including prioritized opportunities, a bespoke training program and an integrated suite of market-leading products offering the fastest time-to-value for customers.

Additional GSI Platinum Program features include;

Dedicated sales and marketing support across the globe

Single program guidelines for global execution

Joint Go To market initiative globally with executive sponsorship

Technical and Centre of Excellence (COE) support

At introduction, the GSI Platinum program will be available to select global systems integrator partners through 2019 with further partner expansion planned through 2020. To achieve GSI Platinum status, partners must meet an elevated certification requirement as well as specific revenue achievements.

"We are glad to be part of Forcepoint's GSI Platinum program. It will strengthen our partnership with Forcepoint globally," said Raja Ukil, Senior Vice President, Global Head - Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro Limited. "Wipro's global experience in service delivery and deep expertise in security domain combined with Forcepoint's technology solutions will enable rapid technology adoption and drive value for our customers. Our joint solutions offerings will equip customers with superior capabilities to realize their security investments and outcomes and achieve their cybersecurity goals. In addition, our collaboration with Forcepoint for professional services (ASP) engagement will help both Wipro's and Forcepoint's customers meet their technology onboarding requirements and drive maximum value."

The second initiative introduced is the Forcepoint Accredited Services Partners (ASP) program which deepens partners' participation in Forcepoint's services ecosystem and enables services-led partners to become strategic consultants to customers, through the provision of advanced certification and training processes.

Partners and their service teams who achieve ASP accreditation will benefit not only from accredited-only sales opportunities and significant growth potential, but will have membership and direct access to the exclusive Forcepoint Services Support Community supported by Forcepoint Professional Services. With additional partner benefits including direct access to in-region product support specialists and access to exclusive Forcepoint service partners training events.

Forcepoint promotes ASP members via its partner finder program and ensures priority access to Forcepoint University and training classes, ensuring ASP members maintain their strong reputation for quality services engagements. Partners interested in joining the ASP program should visit the ASP program page on the Forcepoint website or contact their Channel Account Manager.

"Today's announcement underscores Forcepoint's commitment to delivering our global partners a future path for success. Cybersecurity has become an industry disrupted as legacy OEM players slow to adapt to today's cloud-first world are facing an uncertain future," said Oni Chakravartti, Global Vice President of Channel Sales, Forcepoint. "Forcepoint's new initiatives were developed with a focus on creating a frictionless channel comprised of a world-class network of highly enabled partners, Close alignment between partner and vendor is key, and we aim to remove barriers for a seamlessly integrated partner network. It is via this network we will help our customers take advantage of the growth opportunities presented by digital transformation."

"Our customers' security challenges can be solved via Forcepoint's innovative behavior-centric product portfolio, and we want to ensure we are setting up our partners for long-term success. The new GSI Platinum and ASP programs will provide scale, scope, and expertise as Forcepoint expands its global market reach," Chakravartti continued.

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint is the global human-centric cybersecurity company transforming the digital enterprise by continuously adapting security response to the dynamic risk posed by individual users and machines. The Forcepoint Human Point system delivers Risk-Adaptive Protection to continuously ensure trusted use of data and systems. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint protects the human point for thousands of enterprise and government customers in more than 150 countries. For more about Forcepoint, visit www.forcepoint.com .

Join Forcepoint on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForcepointLLC/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/forcepoint

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/forcepointsec

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/forcepoint

Media Contact

Rachael Lyon

Rachael.Lyon@forcepoint.com

SOURCE Forcepoint

Related Links

https://www.forcepoint.com

