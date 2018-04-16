Forcepoint's Category-Defining Risk-Adaptive Protection Maximizes Data Security Without Inhibiting End-User Productivity

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Forcepoint today announced the industry's first Risk-Adaptive Protection solution – called Dynamic Data Protection – in response to the challenges enterprise and government CISOs face today in balancing airtight user and data security with business productivity.
Legacy cybersecurity solutions today rely on traditional threat blocking and static assessments that not only introduce security friction into business transactions but also overwhelm security analysts with millions of alerts from threats.
Built to address the barrage of complex and sophisticated threats facing organizations today, Forcepoint's Risk-Adaptive Protection continuously assesses risk and automatically provides proportional enforcement that can be dialed up or down. This capability is enabled through the power of human-centric behavior analytics that understand interactions with data across users, machines and accounts. Intelligent context speeds decision-making and security controls specific to changing risk in enterprise networks. With the industry's first automated enforcement capability that dynamically adapts, security analysts are now freed to focus on high value activities and eliminate the backlog of alerts from traditional security tools.
Importantly, CISOs and CIOs also can reduce traditional security friction pain points to enable productivity gains and business success, while also reducing the time required to detect and mitigate risk from days or months to a matter of seconds.
"The challenge with many security tools today is that they are static -- they don't adjust to account for different types of users and transactions -- and they are also binary: either allow fully or block completely," said Garrett Bekker, principal security analyst at 451 Research. "However, in a world of IT-enabled services delivered anywhere, whether on-premises or in the cloud, a risk-based approach that is continuously assessed and adaptively enforced can allow for more granular policy responses that can lead to more effective protection against breaches."
Human-Behavior Analytics Finally Delivers Effective Data Protection
Available later this quarter, Forcepoint's Dynamic Data Protection is the company's first Risk-Adaptive Protection solution offering. It surpasses legacy data loss prevention (DLP) offerings to uniquely deliver next-generation data protection that adaptively shapes and enforces security policies across enterprise endpoints or devices, without requiring administrator intervention.
With human-centric behavior-analytics at its core, Forcepoint Dynamic Data Protection applies an anonymous and continuously updated behavioral risk score to establish a baseline of "normal" behavior of each end-user on corporate or unmanaged networks. Forcepoint's intelligent systems, informed by the individual risk assessment, then apply a range of security countermeasures to address the identified risk. For example, Forcepoint Dynamic Data Protection can allow and monitor data access, allow access but encrypt downloads, or fully block access to sensitive files depending on the context of individual interactions with corporate data and the resulting risk score.
An organization's ability to automatically adapt enforcement policy to the most significant risk can mean the difference between protecting critical customer data, intellectual property and even mission success. As sophisticated cyber threats continue to rise, the lack of proper data protection has directly led to enterprises spending millions to restore lost data and productivity as well as customer trust.
"Escalating data breaches, stolen identities and abuses of privacy have underscored the need for a new way to continuously assess cyber behavior to protect users and data," said Matthew Moynahan, CEO at Forcepoint. "Legacy data protection based on point solutions is dead. Converged approaches is the only path forward. It's time we acted to address the use case instead of technology alone--and that starts with Forcepoint Dynamic Data Protection as the next-generation of DLP."
Forcepoint Dynamic Data Protection is the newest product offering that extends customer capabilities through the company's Human Point System. Bringing together sensor, analytics and enforcement innovations, the Human Point System enables customers to "start anywhere" with Forcepoint's best-in-class cybersecurity products, including DLP, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Web/Email Security, Data Guard and Network Security (NGFW), which integrate seamlessly into a system with unified policy management or plug into existing on-premises or cloud environments.
Learn More at RSA 2018
- Speaking Sessions:
- "Extending Behavioral Insights into Risk-Adaptive Protection" with Forcepoint Vice President of User and Data Security Guy Filippelli and Forcepoint CIO Meerah Rajavel showcasing findings from Forcepoint's internal deployment.
- "Cyber Fatigue and What We Can Do About It" with Forcepoint Chief Scientist Dr. Richard Ford on the new security mandate for CISOs.
- "Crucial Conversations Every CIO and CISO Should Have with Their Board of Directors" – Fireside Chat with Forcepoint CEO Matt Moynahan and Michael Chertoff, executive chairman at The Chertoff Group (registration required)
- Security Leaders Reception at RSA 2018 (registration required)
- Forcepoint Booth N3525
- Forcepoint security experts deliver hands-on demos and presentations on the company's Risk-Adaptive Protection solution, Web Security incorporating CASB capabilities, human-aware NGFW and cross-domain solutions.
- Learn more about Forcepoint at RSA 2018.
Additional Resources
- Forcepoint Risk-Adaptive Protection Overview blog post
- Forcepoint Dynamic Data Protection Overview blog post
- Forcepoint Risk-Adaptive Protection for Government Agencies blog post
- Gartner Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2018: Continuous Adaptive Risk and Trust (David W. Cearley, Neil MacDonald, et al., 8 March 2018)
About Forcepoint
Forcepoint is the global human-centric cybersecurity company transforming the digital enterprise by continuously adapting security response to the dynamic risk posed by individual users and machines. The Forcepoint Human Point system delivers Risk-Adaptive Protection to continuously ensure trusted use of data and systems. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint protects the human point for thousands of enterprise and government customers in more than 150 countries. www.forcepoint.com
Join Forcepoint on Social Media
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/forcepoint
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/forcepointsec
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForcepointLLC/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/forcepoint
Media Contact
Rachael Lyon
rachael.lyon@forcepoint.com
512-664-1724
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forcepoints-category-defining-risk-adaptive-protection-maximizes-data-security-without-inhibiting-end-user-productivity-300630129.html
SOURCE Forcepoint
Share this article