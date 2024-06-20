Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP, the Preeminent Real Estate Tax Law Firm in New York State, Continues to Grow with the Addition of Cronin, Harris & Associates, P.L.L.C.

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey D. Forchelli and John V. Terrana, Co-Managing Partners of Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP ("FDT"), are proud to announce that the attorneys and staff of Cronin, Harris & Associates, P.L.L.C. ("CHA"), have joined the firm. The addition of CHA to FDT's existing Tax Certiorari practice group further bolsters FDT's position as the preeminent real estate tax law firm in New York State. CHA's Senior Partner, Laureen Harris, will continue as such at FDT.

FDT, an acclaimed full-service law firm with a 48-year history, will grow significantly with the addition of CHA's attorneys and staff. Laureen Harris, a real estate industry veteran, has counseled clients on many of the most significant real estate tax matters in New York State. "I have known Laureen for more than two decades. She is a well-respected attorney with strong ties to the Long Island community. Laureen is an advocate; a partner clients want by their side. I am glad that her and her team have joined us," said Mr. Terrana.

Ms. Harris has extensive experience in real estate tax law. She has obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in real estate tax refunds and savings for her clients. These successes span the full spectrum of commercial real estate: office buildings, industrial parks, shopping malls, apartment complexes and many others. As the President of the Association for a Better Long Island (ABLI), and a member of its Board of Directors since 1996, Ms. Harris and her Board work tirelessly to enhance the quality of life for all Long Islanders and protect the region's economic future. "I am thrilled to join FDT – a legal powerhouse on Long Island. FDT's collaborative culture, talented attorneys across diverse practice areas and dedicated support staff are important to me. I look forward to leveraging these resources to enhance the overall client experience," said Ms. Harris.

With the addition of CHA, FDT will comprise a law firm of more than 150 attorneys and staff, including a Tax Certiorari practice group unrivaled in both experience and results. The newly-expanded FDT presents tremendous opportunities and benefits to the firm's clients. This stems from access to the firm's numerous practice groups, including Land Use & Zoning, IDA Benefits & Government Incentives, Environmental and Litigation, among others. Additionally, the attorneys will be able to utilize the robust firm infrastructure, consisting of state-of-the-art technology, paralegals and support staff in obtaining the best possible results for clients.

Since FDT's founding by firm Chairman and Co-Managing Partner, Jeffrey D. Forchelli, the firm has been focused on strategic growth and expansion in an effort to provide clients with the highest quality legal services. By adding the esteemed real estate tax law firm of CHA, the tradition continues. "We are very excited to be joined by the attorneys and staff of Cronin, Harris & Associates, P.L.L.C. We will make each other better, and all of our clients will benefit greatly as a result. The future remains bright," said Mr. Forchelli.

