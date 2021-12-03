Forcivity Advances to Crest Status within Salesforce Partner Program

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. and MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forcivity, a leader in business and technology consulting centralized in service, has announced that it has achieved Crest (formerly known as Gold) partner status within the prestigious and competitive Salesforce Partner Program. This achievement comes in the fourth quarter of a tremendous growth year for Forcivity, which ranked in the top 10% of Inc 5000's list of fastest growing companies in 2021.

"We are thrilled to have passed this threshold in 2021," says Forcivity CEO Jeff Oskin. "When Forcivity and Jolt merged in March we had big plans, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. This proves what we said from the beginning: that together, we can create meaningful change for our customers and employees."

Forcivity is a member of the Salesforce Partner Program as a consulting and implementation partner, and also sells two proprietary apps on the Salesforce AppExchange. Advancing in the program requires dedication to guidelines and principles set by Salesforce, including variety of projects completed, customer satisfaction rating, innovation, and corporate responsibility. Within the program, Forcivity currently maintains a 5 out of 5 customer satisfaction score for total projects completed this year and reviewed by the customer.

Additionally, the Forcivity team has been hard at work earning individual certifications, with several team members passing exams related to specific disciplines and clouds within the Salesforce platform. The exams often require weeks to months of studying to master the material. Passing these exams is essential for advancement within the program and ensuring that the teams are well-educated and experts at what they do.

Forcivity's strength and advancement has been driven by a close partnership with Salesforce account executives and leadership teams. Forcivity has positioned itself as a trusted partner, especially in the Northeast, and has been described as instrumental in acquiring new customers and expanding existing customer footprints for the CRM provider.

It is impressive for a firm this size, just over 30 full time employees to date, to excel so rapidly through the program, a feat that Forcivity President & Chief Growth Officer Steve Baines attributes to the work ethic of the team. "We have so many talented and driven individuals on the team that made this a reality. They work hard to not only pass certification exams but produce high quality work that keeps our customers happy and successful."

Forcivity and Jolt Consulting Group merged in March 2021. The firm doubled in size, and continues to seek open positions across the company including account management, project management, solution architecture, and business analysis. Forcivity is based in Saratoga Springs, NY, and maintains an office in Manchester, NH.

Media Contact:

Molly McGee

603.315.3745

[email protected]

SOURCE Forcivity