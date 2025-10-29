Forcura and Medalogix Change Name to Mosai, Introduce Combined Product Suite

Unified platform positions the company to transform home-based care through connected intelligence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Following their merger in March 2025, Forcura and Medalogix today announced they have rebranded to Mosai ("mo-ZAY"). Along with the name change, the company is releasing its new brand identity and combined product suite, establishing a singular technology platform that brings a new level of connected intelligence to every stage of post-acute care.

The company now offers seven core products that combine Forcura's administrative care coordination and workflow capabilities with Medalogix's clinical intelligence technology. The products enable stronger clinical and operational performance across three key areas of home-based care. Those areas are managing referrals and admissions (Mosai Referrals and Mosai Review), informing clinical management (Mosai Pulse, Mosai Transitions, and Mosai Muse), and streamlining care across physician practices and home-based care providers (Mosai Orders and Mosai Circle).

Building on its newly combined product suite, the company will continue to evolve its platform to deliver more innovation to clients. For example, with the June 2025 integration of the now-Mosai Referrals and Mosai Review products, clinicians and staff deliver more efficient, evidence-based care as patient data flows automatically from EHRs upon admission.

"Our mission is to advance intelligent, connected care in the home. We exist to lift up home-based care providers who are challenged by fragmented patient data," said Elliott Wood , CEO of Mosai. "Like a mosaic, we are bringing disparate pieces of patient information together to form a clear picture of the right care plan for every patient. Mosai is here to help ensure patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time."

Mosai's senior leadership team is comprised of executives from both legacy companies. Alongside CEO Elliott Wood are President Scott Hampel, Chief Transformation Officer Annie Erstling, Chief Financial Officer Jason Schoepfer, Chief Product Officer Laura Brinkoetter, Chief Information Officer Derek Frame, Chief Experience Officer Windy Adams and Chief of Staff Matt Obringer.

"Mosai is well positioned to lead home-based care into a new era of enhanced connectivity and clinical intelligence across the entire post-acute continuum," said Sam Spirn , Managing Director of Berkshire Partners. "Both legacy companies have integrated exceptionally well in a short period of time. Now equipped with a clear and cohesive strategy and identity, Mosai is ready to support providers and other stakeholders in driving superior patient care."

Mosai is headquartered in both Nashville, Tenn. and Jacksonville, Fla., and employs nearly 200 people. Its new website is www.mosai.com .

About Mosai

Mosai is a healthcare technology company redefining care in the home. Through a connected platform that combines interoperability, predictive analytics, workflow automation, and secure communication, Mosai empowers home-based care providers and their partners to deliver smarter care transitions, real-time coordination, and better patient outcomes. With Mosai, providers gain transparency across the entire post-acute journey, enabling them to demonstrate performance, negotiate value-based contracts, and operate at peak efficiency. Mosai supports over 1,000 providers nationwide in ensuring patients receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place. Learn more at www.mosai.com .

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity. The firm's private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across business & consumer services, healthcare, industrials, and technology & communications. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, which held its final closing in 2024 with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. For additional information, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

