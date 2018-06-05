Ford City Kicks Off Summer with Free Beach Party Extravaganza on June 23rd

These include a rock climbing wall, miniature golf, indoor volleyball, limbo contest, carnival games, magician, face painters, prize wheel and other activities for young and old alike. Popular Trolls will make a special appearance, so parents are encouraged to bring cameras for a photo opportunity.

Want to win a family getaway to Great Wolf Lodge? It's one of a handful of spectacular prizes being given away to lucky Summer Splash attendees. Other prizes include an outdoor grill, patio furniture, and a trio of bicycles. Guests can register for a chance to win by filling out the entry form included in the treasure map. The drawing will take place in Center Court at the end of the event, and winners must be present at the drawing. There will also be an event exclusive gift-with-purchase offer and other prize giveaways. More details are available at www.shopfordcitymall.com.

"Now that the kids are out of school, we wanted to do something special for our shoppers," says Ford City General Manager Tracy Munno. "And with the interior renovation project almost complete, it's a chance to show off the beautiful new Ford City."

About Ford City Mall

Ford City is located at 7601 South Cicero Avenue in Chicago. It features over 80 stores, restaurants and theatres, including JCPenney (with a Sephora store inside), Ross Dress For Less, Chipotle, Bath & Body Works White Barn, The Children's Place, Footlocker, Zales, Marshalls, Old Navy, Victoria's Secret, PINK, Zemsky's, AMC Theatres 14 and others. It is managed by Chicago-based Mid-America Asset Management, Inc. For more information, contact Tracy Munno at (773) 526-4965. www.shopfordcitymall.com

