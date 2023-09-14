Ford Crown Victoria Wins "Best Cop Car of All Time"

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haloid Fleet, a recognized authority on public safety vehicles, awarded Ford Motor Company with the title of Best Police Cruiser of All Time for its production of the Ford Crown Victoria. The recognition is based on a thorough review of the vehicle's performance, safety and reliability, and overall cost.

Although production ended in 2011, in Haloid Fleet's analysis, the Crown Victoria outranks today's pursuit vehicles due to a variety of factors:

Performance – It maintained pursuit speeds with low-roll-over risk and superior handling; it also sustained only minimal damage when hitting curbs. Convenience – It offered a large trunk and cabin with ample space for police gear. Safety – Its heavy-duty body-on-frame platform kept the vehicle intact in the event of collisions. Reliability – The operating lifespan of a properly-maintained Crown Victoria easily exceeded 200,000 miles. Cost – Its plain features, reusable and readily available parts, and long production cycles meant it was inexpensive to buy and operate, costing nearly 70% less to own and operate than today's vehicles.

Not without controversy:

The Crown Victoria had its share of issues. While the RWD drivetrain allowed the vehicle to hit curbs at high speeds, it made traction difficult in slippery conditions. And the vehicle's gas tank was vulnerable to exploding in rear-end collisions, an issue Ford addressed with its fire suppression system in 2003.

Haloid spokesperson, George Martinez, explains: "Many industry observers will question our recognition. But if you consider the Crown Victoria in terms of cost, reliability, and utility, it's easy to understand why we chose it. It did the job at a much lower cost than modern cruisers. Many cash-strapped public safety agencies would love to buy these vehicles today."

Despite the accolades of the Crown Victoria, buyers shouldn't expect the vehicle to return. Federal fuel mandates and low sales volume make production of the Crown Victoria impossible today. But as pursuit vehicles become more expensive due to tech gadgets and complex drivetrains, the Crown Victoria leaves a lasting legacy of low-cost and reliable automotive production that began in 1983.

A plaque commemorating the Crown Victoria's recognition was sent to Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

