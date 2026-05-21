Ford E.C., Inc. and DignityMoves Break Ground on Sierra Vista Housing Project

A Fast Track Emergency Shelter Initiative for the City of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford E.C., Inc., one of Southern California's most established general contractors with over 45 years of construction excellence, today announced the groundbreaking of the Sierra Vista Housing Project, a Fast Track Emergency Shelter initiative in Council District 13 for the City of Los Angeles. Developed in partnership with DignityMoves, a nonprofit dedicated to interim supportive housing, the project will deliver urgently needed emergency shelter and wraparound supportive services to Angelenos experiencing homelessness. Construction officially began on May 14, 2026, with completion targeted by year-end 2026.

"Ford E.C. has always been committed to building not just structures, but communities," said Arash Daghighian of Ford E.C., Inc. "We are proud to partner with DignityMoves to deliver this project on an accelerated timeline without compromising quality or safety."

The Sierra Vista Housing Project marks Ford E.C.'s 14th emergency shelter project in the City of Los Angeles, adding hundreds of new beds to address the region's critical housing shortage and help individuals transition toward permanent housing. Since expanding into public works and government projects in 1992, Ford E.C. has delivered a wide range of civic, educational, medical, and recreational facilities throughout Southern California.

DignityMoves brings its proven model of rapidly deploying interim housing communities with comprehensive supportive services, bridging the gap between homelessness and permanent housing. The project also features collaboration with Lehrer Architects for design, BOSS Homes for sleeping and other structures, and Hope the Mission as the on-site service provider upon completion.

With construction now underway, Sierra Vista will provide safe, stable shelter and vital services to Los Angeles residents by the end of 2026.

About Ford E.C., Inc. Founded in 1979, Ford E.C., Inc. is a Los Angeles-based general contractor specializing in public works, government, and private sector construction. Its portfolio spans parks and recreation, medical facilities, civic centers, educational institutions, libraries, and military facilities. Ford E.C. is committed to LEED-certified practices, BIM technology, and the highest standards of safety and quality.

About DignityMoves DignityMoves is a nonprofit organization focused on creating interim supportive housing solutions to address homelessness across California communities.

SOURCE Ford E.C., Inc.