Ford F-150 Lightning disappoints in AMCI Testing's latest MP6® Real World, Fast -Charge Test

Yet another indication of an abbreviated development program

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCI Testing's new MP6® testing standard continues to yield valuable real-world results and the industry is starting to take notice. Why? While price and charging infrastructure have been capturing headlines, charging speed is becoming an issue as the market becomes more mainstream. The mainstream market will depend more on public charging, and nobody wants to spend one more minute than they must at a charger. MP6® approximates the average ICE vehicles' 6- minute fueling time.

The transition to electrification is multi-faceted and in a state of flux due to slowing consumer uptake and the need for OEMs to comply with ever more stringent CO2 reduction requirements. It is very clear many of the first-generation vehicles were rushed to market. "While Ford is to be commended for being a first mover in the electrified pick-up market with the F-150 Lightning, it has many shortcomings that are now impacting its sales," said David Stokols, CEO of AMCI Testing's parent company, AMCI Global. "We would expect the clean sheet, next generation F-150 Lightning to be a major step forward from the current generation, and it cannot come too soon."

While the F-150 Lightning's MP6® was not as poor as the Rivian R1S, it was a disappointing result, nonetheless. As a reminder, the MP6® test regimen currently takes place at the nation's most available public charging network—the Tesla Supercharger fitted with its 'Magic Dock' adapter, and measures miles of range added from 10% SOC (state of charge) within 6 minutes.

AMCI Testing MP6® Leaderboard Results: 1st place Toyota bZ4X 35.0 MP6 2nd place Ford Mustang Mach-E 32.5 MP6 3rd place Mercedes-Benz EQE 31.5 MP6 4th place Hyundai IONIQ 5 28.0 MP6 5th place Ford F-150 Lightning 22.0 MP6 6th place Rivian R1S 20.5 MP6

"Fast charging speeds are arguably even more critical for a vehicle with real work intentions, like the F-150 Lightning, than a regular passenger car," said Guy Mangiamele, director of AMCI Testing. "Whether you're ten minutes from your next appointment, or traveling cross country, time pressure is present throughout the day. Adding the maximum number of miles to your battery – and in the shortest possible time- is mission critical. And when your range has been shortened by towing a trailer, that fast-charge capability is even more important," Mangiamele said. "Measured on this real-use criteria, rather surprisingly, F-150 Lightning falls short."

In the coming weeks and months, as OEMs provide vehicles, AMCI Testing will publish further MP6® test results with commentary on the experience. Go to www.amcitesting.com to sign up to receive updates as they occur

About AMCI Testing

AMCI testing is an independent automotive research firm, specializing in unbiased, exclusive, comparative evaluations of automotive products since 1984.The breadth of our testing includes ICE,HEV,PHEV,BEV,FCEV powertrains and every facet of measurement and product category. AMCI Testing Certification is recognized as an industry gold standard.

SOURCE AMCI