Ford Foundation Announces 26 New Members of Ford Global Fellowship

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ford Foundation announced today the 2024 cohort of the Ford Global Fellowship, a program which aims to connect and support the next generation of leaders from around the world who are advancing innovative solutions to end inequality. The 26 leaders announced today join an existing network of 72 fellows working across Africa, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East.

Launched in 2020 with an investment of $50 million over 10 years, the foundation's flagship fellowship program provides emerging leaders with the tools, networks, and solidarity they need to effectively advance social justice. The Ford Global Fellowship focuses on shared learning across issue areas, building and strengthening connections across borders, and developing a supportive, interconnected cohort from across a wide variety of sectors and regions. It aims to build a powerful network of 240 fellows over the course of the program and serve as a catalyst for the fellows to accelerate the impact of their work, individually and collectively.

"We are thrilled to welcome these 26 inspiring individuals into the Ford Global Fellowship community," said Hilary Pennington, executive vice president of programs for the Ford Foundation. "The Ford Global Fellowship is a hallmark of our commitment to invest in the ideas, individuals, and institutions creating lasting, systemic change. The newest Fellows are courageous leaders in their own right who are both imagining and actively building a more just future. Their lived experiences and insights will be a powerful addition to our global community."

Central to the Ford Global Fellows initiative is its "community of practice." Based on principles of co-learning and co-design, the fellows not only learn from each other as peers but also invite the foundation's grantmakers, grantees, and other networks of leaders from the broader social justice field to learn alongside them. Experiential, place-based learning trips and sessions are organized by fellows from the 11 regions in which Ford operates. The community works to shed light on their interdependent histories and shared challenges in service of creating space for innovation. Each new fellow receives a no-strings-attached $25,000 stipend, alongside individualized coaching, to help grow leadership skills and reach new audiences.

"The community of Ford Global Fellows have expanded each others' worldviews, challenged their own and our thinking, and posed inquiries that have sharpened our approaches to creating a more just society and fairer systems," said Adria Goodson, director of the Ford Global Fellowship. "These 26 new Fellows enter a dynamic learning community and will bring their own wisdom and perspectives, contributing to a more complete picture of the work that lies ahead. Together, Fellows will examine their thorniest questions about disrupting inequality and build towards insights, innovations, and actions that will shape a better future."

The network of Ford Global Fellows represent a broad range of backgrounds, fields, and approaches to addressing inequality, with areas of focus that include promoting equal rights and opportunities for women and girls, securing rights for Indigenous and traditional communities, increasing political and economic power of people with disabilities, and more. Many are from directly impacted communities and emerged as leaders by drawing from their own lived experiences with the challenges of inequality.

The 2024 fellows cohort are:

Allison Yang Jing

Senior Editor, Game Director/Initium Media

United States

Ashura Michael

CEO/Founder, Free a Girl's World Network

Kenya

Chioma Agwuegbo

Executive Director, TechHerNG

Nigeria

Dedren Snead

Founder, SUBSUME

United States

Eka Putra Nggalu

Artist and Activist, Komunitas KAHE

Indonesia

Farai Morobane

Social Impact and Development Specialist

South Africa

Jean Kassir

Co-founder and Managing Director, Megaphone

Lebanon

Jefferson Barbosa

Journalist

Brazil

Jennifer Avila Reyes

Editor-in-Chief and Cofounder, Contracorriente

Honduras

Jonathan Jackson

Media Entrepreneur, Innovator, Writer

United States

Kanzha Vinaa

Chairperson, Sanggar Swara

Indonesia

Lucía Vijil Saybe

Advisor on Environmental and Ecological Justice, Study Center for Democracy

Honduras

Luciana Viegas

Executive Director, Black Disabled Lives Matter

Brazil

Michelin Sallata

Founder and Program Lead, POMANARA

Indonesia

Musa Kika

Director of External Relations, Institute for Integrated Transitions

Zimbabwe

Namatai Kwekweza

Director, WELEAD Trust

Zimbabwe

Natalia 'Nati' Linares

Co-Founder and Artist & Communications Organizer, Art.coop

United States

Nina da Hora

Computer Scientist and Hacker, Instituto da Hora

Brazil

Dr. Okito Wedi

Founder and CEO, Crtve Development

South Africa

Sahar Aloul

Leadership Team, SADAQA

Jordan

Sylvia Arthur

Founder, Library of Africa and the African Diaspora

Ghana

Tania Pariona Tarqui

Centro de Culturas Indígenas del Perú

Perú

Tatyana Sleiman

Executive Director, Skoun Lebanese Addictions Center

Lebanon

Weixiang Chen

Labor Researcher

United States

Willie Oeba

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ISM Academy

Kenya

Yolo Akili Robinson

Executive Director and Founder, Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective

United States

The Ford Foundation is an independent organization working to address inequality and build a future grounded in justice. For more than 85 years, it has supported visionaries on the frontlines of social change worldwide, guided by its mission to strengthen democratic values, reduce poverty and injustice, promote international cooperation, and advance human achievement. Today, with an endowment of $16 billion, the foundation has headquarters in New York and 10 regional offices across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

