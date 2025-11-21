Ford Foundation Appoints Debra Kroszner Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ford Foundation today announced the appointment of Debra Kroszner as vice president and chief external affairs officer. Kroszner will join Ford's executive leadership team in January to manage the foundation's external affairs function.

Kroszner is a seasoned strategist with nearly two decades of experience in public affairs, issues management, and cross-functional initiatives working within complex, high-profile environments across the nonprofit sector.

"I am thrilled to become part of one of the most storied and impactful charitable foundations in the world, and to support the Ford Foundation in its unwavering commitment to reducing inequality, strengthening democratic values, and protecting the rule of law," said Debra Kroszner, vice president and chief external affairs officer for Ford Foundation. "It is a profound honor to join the Ford Foundation as it embarks on a new era under the visionary leadership of President Heather Gerken."

"I am excited to welcome Debra Kroszner to the Ford Foundation as a part of our executive leadership team," said Heather Gerken, president of the Ford Foundation. "Her strategic thinking and experience working in complex environments will be of immense value to the foundation as we navigate the future."

Kroszner will join the Ford Foundation after thirteen years as a senior administrator at Yale Law School where she served in a dual role as chief of staff and chief communications officer. At Yale, Kroszner advised the dean and leadership team on institutional strategy, media relations, and public affairs and led interdepartmental initiatives to advance the mission of the school. During her tenure, Kroszner played a leading role in helping the Law School launch and elevate important new initiatives like tuition-free scholarships and an innovative leadership program. Kroszner also worked to increase the visibility of Yale Law School's leadership role in legal education, including efforts to expand access to law school for veterans and first-generation students.

With a background in journalism and nonprofit communications, Kroszner brings a strategic, mission-driven approach to complex challenges and external affairs work. Prior to coming to Yale, she helped implement a comprehensive rebranding initiative for SeriousFun Children's Network, formerly the Association of Hole in the Wall Camps founded by Paul Newman — a global network of camps serving children with serious illnesses. Kroszner began her career as a journalist covering the criminal justice and legal beats with an emphasis on investigative reporting, winning awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press and New England Newspaper & Press Association.

Kroszner holds a BA in communications with a minor in political science from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Outside of her professional work, she is an engaged community volunteer who stays involved in local initiatives and youth programs.

About the Ford Foundation

The Ford Foundation is an independent organization working to address inequality and build a future grounded in justice. For nearly 90 years, it has supported visionaries on the frontlines of social change worldwide, guided by its mission to strengthen democratic values, reduce poverty and injustice, promote international cooperation, and advance human achievement. Today, with an endowment of $16 billion, the foundation has headquarters in New York and 10 regional offices across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Learn more at www.fordfoundation.org .

