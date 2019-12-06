Ford Foundation Appoints Michele Moore as Vice President of Global Communications

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ford Foundation today announced the appointment of Michele Moore as vice president of Global Communications. Moore will join the foundation's executive leadership team in New York, overseeing all aspects of strategic communications across the foundation's 11 offices in the United States and abroad. She begins her new role in January 2020, succeeding Alfred D. Ironside who helped lead the foundation's communications efforts over a 14-year tenure.

Moore comes to the foundation from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), where she served as chief communications officer through a time of rapid expansion at the organization. The ACLU's press coverage, social media following, and membership grew dramatically under Moore's communications stewardship, which led to her recognition on PR Week magazine's 2017 and 2018 Power Lists as one of the top communications professionals in the US. With more than 25 years of experience that spans the nonprofit, government, Fortune 500, and academic sectors, Moore brings vast expertise in delivering effective communications strategies in high-stakes media environments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michele to the foundation to help us tell the powerful stories of social change and the pursuit of justice that our programs are contributing to around the world," said Ford Foundation president Darren Walker. "Michele's comprehensive experience directing communications strategies across media and digital platforms in both the public and private sectors will be invaluable as we engage more deeply in conversations around the evolving role of philanthropy and the strengthening of civic infrastructure. Michele is a thoughtful and innovative leader who will be an exceptional addition to our team."

Earlier in her career, Moore served as director of communications and press secretary for New Orleans mayor Marc Morial and later spearheaded wide-scale communications strategies at Black Entertainment Television (BET) and Nickelodeon/MTV Networks. Her commitment to civil rights then led her to a leadership role at the National Urban League. Moore also led marketing and branding efforts for Temple University, overseeing marketing strategies, advertising, and promotions for the academic institution comprised of 40,000 students and nine campuses worldwide.

"I am deeply honored to be joining the Ford Foundation at a moment when philanthropy has a greater opportunity than ever before to have a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and communities around the world," said Moore. "For the past eight decades, Ford has been a significant leader in the fight for civil rights and social change—tenets I am deeply committed to and have worked to move forward throughout my career. I have long admired the foundation's work and am eager to join such a talented team that is united in its collective vision for positive, structural change."

Moore earned a JD from Howard University School of Law and a BA from UCLA, where she majored in communications. In addition to her studies, Moore was a Walter Kaitz Foundation fellow.

THE FORD FOUNDATION The Ford Foundation is an independent, nonprofit grant-making organization. For more than 80 years it has worked with courageous people on the frontlines of social change worldwide, guided by its mission to strengthen democratic values, reduce poverty and injustice, promote international cooperation, and advance human achievement. With headquarters in New York, the foundation has offices in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. www.fordfoundation.org

