Ford GT Heritage Edition Features Red Alcantara Seating
Aug 31, 2020, 13:58 ET
MILAN, Italy, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021-model Ford GT Heritage Edition recently unveiled by Ford Performance will feature a driver-centric interior with performance seating dressed in red Alcantara® material along with black Alcantara on its instrument panel, headliner and steering wheel. Alcantara is known for its light weight, grip and breathability. The Ford GT Heritage Edition comes with a Frozen White exterior paint treatment, exposed carbon fiber hood and Race Red livery to reflect the 55th anniversary of Ford's first 24-hour endurance win at Daytona.
Alcantara S.p.A.
Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Having analysed, reduced and offset all CO2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral" (from "cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for review on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).
For further information:
facebook.com/alcantara.company
Instagram.com/alcantara_company
SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.