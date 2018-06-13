Ford Honors Active On-Demand at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

"Our team is extremely honored to receive this prestigious award for the third time in four years," said Tom Stenglein, president of Active On-Demand. "The Aligned Business Framework Award is a true testament to the relationship we have created which is focused on transparency, responsiveness and premier operational performance. We are very proud of our team and the mission critical air and ground transportation solutions they deliver with precision, dependability and reliability."

"Our World Excellence Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company's top-performing suppliers around the world," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like Active On-Demand are key to Ford's continued success as we work towards our goal of becoming the world's most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in a variety of categories, including:

Primary Brand Pillars – quality, green, safe and smart

Aligned Business Framework Principles -- focused on quality, delivery, value and innovation

Lincoln Luxury

Supplier Diversity Development

About Active On-Demand

Active On-Demand is a business platform within Roadrunner's Truckload and Express Services segment that provides premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions across North America for companies that require high service and highly reliable logistics. Committed to delivering time definite supply chain solutions, Active On-Demand specializes in Scheduled Truckload, Ground Expedite, Air Charter, Hand Carry and International Airfreight services. For more information, please visit the Active On-Demand website www.rrts.com/active-on-demand.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, temperature controlled and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ford-honors-active-on-demand-at-20th-annual-world-excellence-awards-300665213.html

SOURCE Active On-Demand

Related Links

http://www.rrts.com/active-on-demand

