Ford Honors Axalta Coating Systems at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

"At Axalta, we recognize that sustainability is not only about environmentally responsible manufacturing and products, but it's also about working with suppliers that share our values to operate ethically and sustain the communities where they do business," said Steven Markevich, Axalta executive vice president and president, Transportation Coatings and Greater China. "We're thrilled and honored to receive Ford's Green Pillar Award for managing transparency and addressing risk in our supply chain which benefit the reputation of our business partners like Ford - who share our values - as well as the communities affected by our purchases. Thanks to Ford for this prestigious and meaningful honor."

"Our World Excellence awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company's top-performing suppliers around the world," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like Axalta are key to Ford's continued success as we work towards our goal of becoming world's most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in a variety of categories, including:

Primary Brand Pillars – quality, green, safe and smart

Aligned Business Framework principles focused on quality, delivery, value and innovation

Lincoln Luxury

Supplier Diversity Development

About Axalta

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

