Ford Honors Cooper Standard at 21st Annual World Excellence Awards

NOVI, Mich., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards. The Company was presented with a Smart Pillar award by Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer, and Linda Cash, Ford vice president, quality and new model programs.

"We are honored to receive this award as a tribute to our innovative Fortrex® sealing product and for providing the highest levels of customer service," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "We are proud to collaborate with Ford."

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like Cooper Standard play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in 10 categories, including:

Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford's primary brand pillars;

Aligned business framework for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation;

Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations;

Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year to honor suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process; and

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 30,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

CPS_G

Contact: Sharon S. Wenzl

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6211

sswenzl@cooperstandard.com

SOURCE Cooper Standard

Related Links

http://www.cooperstandard.com

