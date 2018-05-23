Ford Honors Federal-Mogul Powertrain at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

"Recognition by the Ford World Excellence Awards is an endorsement of Federal-Mogul Powertrain's ambition to develop innovative technologies that help surpass expectations as a supplier," said Rainer Jueckstock, Co-CEO, Federal-Mogul and CEO, Federal-Mogul Powertrain. "We are honored to receive this acknowledgement and delighted to continue working collaboratively with Ford Motor Company, helping to achieve commercial success and work towards common goals of reduced emissions, heightened efficiency and durability."

"Our World Excellence awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company's top-performing suppliers around the world," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like Federal-Mogul Powertrain are key to Ford's continued success as we work towards our goal of becoming the world's most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in a variety of categories, including:

Primary Brand Pillars – quality, green, safe and smart

Aligned Business Framework principles focused on quality, delivery, value and innovation

Lincoln Luxury

Supplier Diversity Development

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world's manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company's products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.

Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul's Board of Directors.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world's most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company's aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®* ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, National®, Nüral®, Payen®, Sealed Power® and Speed-Pro® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Abex®, Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 55,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.federalmogul.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner

