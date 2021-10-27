Ford Honors Lear Plants at 23rd Annual World Excellence Awards

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced it has been recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 23rd annual Ford World Excellence Awards.

Lear's E-Systems plant in Pacheco, Argentina, and a Seating plant in Chongqing, China, were selected as Silver Quality winners. Ford's World Excellence Awards recognize companies that exceed expectations and achieve the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery.

"We are honored to be the only supplier to receive two Ford World Excellence Silver Quality Awards. Lear has built a strong relationship with Ford over many years by delivering innovative products with world-class quality," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. "Our sincere thanks to our E-Systems team in Argentina and Seating team in China for their hard work and dedication to exceeding our customer's expectation and contributing to Lear's mission of Making every drive better."

"Ford Motor Company's World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers around the world for helping bring the Ford+ plan to life," said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. "Suppliers like Lear are key to Ford's continued success as we leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities and enrich customer experiences."

Honorees are recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in categories including:

Primary brand pillar awards – Treat Customers Like Family, Turn Around Automotive Operations and Compete Like a Challenger, Create Must-Have Products

Diversity and inclusion awards for suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Sustainability awards for suppliers that improve the business environment

Gold and Silver Quality awards for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

