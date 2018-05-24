Ford Honors Panasonic Automotive at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

"Our World Excellence awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company's top-performing suppliers around the world," said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president, product development and purchasing at Ford Motor Company. "Suppliers like Panasonic Automotive are key to Ford's continued success as we work towards our goal of becoming world's most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in a variety of categories, including:

Primary Brand Pillars – quality, green, safe and smart

Aligned Business Framework principles focused on quality, delivery, value and innovation

Lincoln Luxury

Supplier Diversity Development

"Developing innovative technologies that improve vehicle safety and transform the driving experience is the core of our business," said Allen Kudla, EVP of sales and marketing at Panasonic Automotive. "We are proud to receive this award from Ford and look forward to collaborating further on our quest to revolutionize the mobility industry."

Ford Motor Company's Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president, global operations, and Thai-Tang, presented the award to Panasonic Automotive.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is the top supplier of automotive infotainment systems globally, according to IHS. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American operating company of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive & Industrial Systems Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information on Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, please visit: us.panasonic.com/automotive.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

