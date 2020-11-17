Ford Honors Schaeffler at the 22nd Annual World Excellence Awards

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaeffler was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 22nd annual Ford World Excellence Awards. Schaeffler was announced as a "Brand Pillar: Propulsion Choices" winner during Ford Motor Company's virtual event on Oct. 30, 2020.

"Ford and Schaeffler enjoy a long-standing relationship to develop new technologies and ideas, and we are honored to be recognized for our groundbreaking MHT hybrid module, which helps enhance the power efficiency of the Ford and Lincoln vehicles in which it is installed," said Schaeffler Americas CEO Marc McGrath. "Our e-mobility center of competence team in Wooster, Ohio, continues to strengthen our commitment to design, develop and manufacture new technologies for our automotive customers."

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. "Congratulations to Schaeffler for being a recipient of this coveted award. Thank you for all that you do in support of Ford Motor Company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in categories, including:

Primary brand pillar awards in winning portfolio, propulsion choices, autonomous technology and connected services categories

Fitness awards for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation

Special recognition for suppliers that deliver results exceeding expectations

Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year for suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Sustainability supplier of the year for a supplier that improves the business environment

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 70 years. With innovative technologies, products and services for CO₂-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization and renewable energies, Schaeffler is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 14.4 billion in 2019. With around 84,200 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies. Moreover, with almost 2,400 patent applications in 2019, Schaeffler is Germany's second-most innovative company according to the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA).

SOURCE Schaeffler