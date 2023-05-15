Ford Most Privately Listed Brand Followed by Chevrolet, According to Topmarq

May 15, 2023, 07:48 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topmarq Inc analysts reported today that Ford was the brand most frequently listed for private sale, with the F-150 being their most popular model. Only 7 of the top 25 brands - Honda, Nissan, Subaru, Hyundai, Mazda, Chrysler and Volvo - had average list prices below $20,000.

Make

Percentage of total listings

Average list price

Ford

15.93 %

$34,312

Chevrolet

10.50 %

$33,974

Toyota

7.86 %

$23,383

Mercedes-Benz

6.96 %

$54,764

BMW

5.47 %

$38,086

Jeep

4.73 %

$31,418

Honda

4.37 %

$12,758

Tesla

3.63 %

$54,257

Dodge

3.46 %

$27,660

GMC

3.22 %

$37,397

RAM

3.14 %

$48,291

Nissan

2.92 %

$17,261

Porsche

2.89 %

$77,080

Audi

2.35 %

$39,614

Lexus

2.06 %

$29,588

Subaru

1.90 %

$16,357

Land Rover

1.80 %

$53,080

Volkswagen

1.71 %

$15,291

Cadillac

1.50 %

$46,510

Hyundai

1.36 %

$14,531

Kia

1.14 %

$20,661

Mazda

1.08 %

$11,552

Chrysler

1.00 %

$8,553

Acura

0.91 %

$21,141

Volvo

0.78 %

$18,181

This is Topmarq's first release of market stats, and we will continue to provide additional insights covering pricing, volume, and comparisons with the broader used market.

"I'm really excited about being able to get this private party market data out into the world," says Quinn Osha, CEO at Topmarq. "Historically it's been nearly impossible to get access to the information because consumers don't log their transactions with the data services like dealers do."

Make

Most Popular Model

Percent of Total Make Listings

Ford

F-150

23.1 %

Chevrolet

Corvette

21.1 %

Toyota

Tacoma

16.9 %

Mercedes-Benz

E-Class

13.5 %

BMW

3 Series

19.9 %

Jeep

Wrangler Unlimited

36.5 %

Honda

Accord

28.8 %

Tesla

Model 3

37.6 %

Dodge

Challenger

17.4 %

GMC

Sierra 1500

18.4 %

RAM

Ram 1500 Pickup

39.4 %

Nissan

Altima

17.5 %

Porsche

911

39.9 %

Audi

Q5

9.5 %

Lexus

RX

18.1 %

Subaru

Outback

21.6 %

Land Rover

Range Rover Sport

34.1 %

Volkswagen

Jetta

22.2 %

Cadillac

Escalade

28.4 %

Hyundai

Sonata

19.5 %

Kia

Sorento

17.7 %

Mazda

MAZDA3

17.8 %

Chrysler

Town & Country

26.3 %

Acura

MDX

37.9 %

Volvo

XC90

22.8 %

Quinn Osha
(832) 271-8134
[email protected]
www.Topmarq.com

SOURCE Topmarq, Inc

