Ford Most Privately Listed Brand Followed by Chevrolet, According to Topmarq

May 15, 2023, 07:48 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topmarq Inc analysts reported today that Ford was the brand most frequently listed for private sale, with the F-150 being their most popular model. Only 7 of the top 25 brands - Honda, Nissan, Subaru, Hyundai, Mazda, Chrysler and Volvo - had average list prices below $20,000.
|
Make
|
Percentage of total listings
|
Average list price
|
Ford
|
15.93 %
|
$34,312
|
Chevrolet
|
10.50 %
|
$33,974
|
Toyota
|
7.86 %
|
$23,383
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
6.96 %
|
$54,764
|
BMW
|
5.47 %
|
$38,086
|
Jeep
|
4.73 %
|
$31,418
|
Honda
|
4.37 %
|
$12,758
|
Tesla
|
3.63 %
|
$54,257
|
Dodge
|
3.46 %
|
$27,660
|
GMC
|
3.22 %
|
$37,397
|
RAM
|
3.14 %
|
$48,291
|
Nissan
|
2.92 %
|
$17,261
|
Porsche
|
2.89 %
|
$77,080
|
Audi
|
2.35 %
|
$39,614
|
Lexus
|
2.06 %
|
$29,588
|
Subaru
|
1.90 %
|
$16,357
|
Land Rover
|
1.80 %
|
$53,080
|
Volkswagen
|
1.71 %
|
$15,291
|
Cadillac
|
1.50 %
|
$46,510
|
Hyundai
|
1.36 %
|
$14,531
|
Kia
|
1.14 %
|
$20,661
|
Mazda
|
1.08 %
|
$11,552
|
Chrysler
|
1.00 %
|
$8,553
|
Acura
|
0.91 %
|
$21,141
|
Volvo
|
0.78 %
|
$18,181
This is Topmarq's first release of market stats, and we will continue to provide additional insights covering pricing, volume, and comparisons with the broader used market.
"I'm really excited about being able to get this private party market data out into the world," says Quinn Osha, CEO at Topmarq. "Historically it's been nearly impossible to get access to the information because consumers don't log their transactions with the data services like dealers do."
|
Make
|
Most Popular Model
|
Percent of Total Make Listings
|
Ford
|
F-150
|
23.1 %
|
Chevrolet
|
Corvette
|
21.1 %
|
Toyota
|
Tacoma
|
16.9 %
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
E-Class
|
13.5 %
|
BMW
|
3 Series
|
19.9 %
|
Jeep
|
Wrangler Unlimited
|
36.5 %
|
Honda
|
Accord
|
28.8 %
|
Tesla
|
Model 3
|
37.6 %
|
Dodge
|
Challenger
|
17.4 %
|
GMC
|
Sierra 1500
|
18.4 %
|
RAM
|
Ram 1500 Pickup
|
39.4 %
|
Nissan
|
Altima
|
17.5 %
|
Porsche
|
911
|
39.9 %
|
Audi
|
Q5
|
9.5 %
|
Lexus
|
RX
|
18.1 %
|
Subaru
|
Outback
|
21.6 %
|
Land Rover
|
Range Rover Sport
|
34.1 %
|
Volkswagen
|
Jetta
|
22.2 %
|
Cadillac
|
Escalade
|
28.4 %
|
Hyundai
|
Sonata
|
19.5 %
|
Kia
|
Sorento
|
17.7 %
|
Mazda
|
MAZDA3
|
17.8 %
|
Chrysler
|
Town & Country
|
26.3 %
|
Acura
|
MDX
|
37.9 %
|
Volvo
|
XC90
|
22.8 %
Quinn Osha
(832) 271-8134
[email protected]
www.Topmarq.com
SOURCE Topmarq, Inc
Share this article