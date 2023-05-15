Ford Most Privately Listed Brand Followed by Chevrolet, According to Topmarq

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topmarq Inc analysts reported today that Ford was the brand most frequently listed for private sale, with the F-150 being their most popular model. Only 7 of the top 25 brands - Honda, Nissan, Subaru, Hyundai, Mazda, Chrysler and Volvo - had average list prices below $20,000.

Make Percentage of total listings Average list price Ford 15.93 % $34,312 Chevrolet 10.50 % $33,974 Toyota 7.86 % $23,383 Mercedes-Benz 6.96 % $54,764 BMW 5.47 % $38,086 Jeep 4.73 % $31,418 Honda 4.37 % $12,758 Tesla 3.63 % $54,257 Dodge 3.46 % $27,660 GMC 3.22 % $37,397 RAM 3.14 % $48,291 Nissan 2.92 % $17,261 Porsche 2.89 % $77,080 Audi 2.35 % $39,614 Lexus 2.06 % $29,588 Subaru 1.90 % $16,357 Land Rover 1.80 % $53,080 Volkswagen 1.71 % $15,291 Cadillac 1.50 % $46,510 Hyundai 1.36 % $14,531 Kia 1.14 % $20,661 Mazda 1.08 % $11,552 Chrysler 1.00 % $8,553 Acura 0.91 % $21,141 Volvo 0.78 % $18,181

This is Topmarq's first release of market stats, and we will continue to provide additional insights covering pricing, volume, and comparisons with the broader used market.

"I'm really excited about being able to get this private party market data out into the world," says Quinn Osha, CEO at Topmarq. "Historically it's been nearly impossible to get access to the information because consumers don't log their transactions with the data services like dealers do."

Make Most Popular Model Percent of Total Make Listings Ford F-150 23.1 % Chevrolet Corvette 21.1 % Toyota Tacoma 16.9 % Mercedes-Benz E-Class 13.5 % BMW 3 Series 19.9 % Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 36.5 % Honda Accord 28.8 % Tesla Model 3 37.6 % Dodge Challenger 17.4 % GMC Sierra 1500 18.4 % RAM Ram 1500 Pickup 39.4 % Nissan Altima 17.5 % Porsche 911 39.9 % Audi Q5 9.5 % Lexus RX 18.1 % Subaru Outback 21.6 % Land Rover Range Rover Sport 34.1 % Volkswagen Jetta 22.2 % Cadillac Escalade 28.4 % Hyundai Sonata 19.5 % Kia Sorento 17.7 % Mazda MAZDA3 17.8 % Chrysler Town & Country 26.3 % Acura MDX 37.9 % Volvo XC90 22.8 %

