Ford Motor Company Names TSD as an Authorized Ford Dealer Telematics Services Provider

NORTH ANDOVER. Mass., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD Mobility Solutions officially announced their status as an authorized Ford Dealer Telematics Services Provider this week. Today, over 500+ Ford and Lincoln dealerships rely on TSD's fleet management software to control costs, reduce liability, and improve the customer experience. The formalization of their partnership offers dealerships access to exclusive features including TSD's telematics integration with Ford and Lincoln, which launched at the beginning of 2021. The evident success of the integration prompted Ford's Courtesy Transportation Program and Rent-A-Car teams to select TSD as their preferred partner.

"We've helped Ford and Lincoln dealers manage their loaner and rental fleets for more than 25 years," says Shawn Concannon, Executive Vice President of TSD. "We are excited to bring dealerships more advanced technology such as Telematics, Contactless Customer Contracting, Service Pickup and Delivery, and many other great new features."

TSD is the leading software provider for over a dozen OEMs because of their unique firsthand knowledge of the dealership space. This industry knowledge combined with fast mobile technology paved the way for TSD's telematics breakthrough. From geofencing notifications to real-time fleet tracking, dealers seeking connected car telematics can now opt-in directly from TSD's system—without the need for any hardware.

Exploring the Direct Benefits of Telematics

Telematics offers dealerships greater oversight and control than ever before. A Ford Service Manager in Los Angeles can draw a geofence of his local area to deter his customers from taking a gamble with his Mustang in Las Vegas or going on a joyride in Tijuana. Dealerships which create customized alerts will know when their vehicles leave a designed area. Keeping track of both rental and loaner fleets no longer requires any guesswork.

The benefits of telematics go beyond just GPS, enhanced telematics makes pickup and delivery easy for staff. Dealership employees can quickly navigate to drop off or pick up vehicles from their customers' homes. Other perks of TSD's telematics integration include faster service thanks to TSD's automated fuel and mileage. Ford and Lincoln dealers have the opportunity to enable (and disable) telematics options as they see fit.

Further information on TSD as an Authorized Ford Dealer Telematics Services Provider will be sent out to dealers at the beginning of the third quarter. TSD looks forward to supporting Ford and Lincoln dealerships with live telematics training in the upcoming weeks.

About TSD

TSD designs and develops fleet mobility solutions for dealerships, auto manufacturers, public auto groups, and rental companies worldwide. Our solutions are used across 84 countries and six continents. Every day we help over 8,000 dealerships and 2,500 car rental companies improve their operations. Many of the metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy patterns used in the industry today were created by the TSD team. For more information on getting started with TSD, contact [email protected] or visit www.tsdweb.com.

