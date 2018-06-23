Ford Motor Company: Saudi Women Drive

Ford Motor Company was built on the belief that freedom of movement drives human progress, and we are thrilled to be part of this historical milestone, and have the opportunity to support women in the Kingdom during such an extraordinary time.

Quote

"This is a wonderful moment in history for women in Saudi Arabia because the moment you get behind the wheel of your own vehicle, life can change in so many positive ways. We look forward to supporting a whole new generation of women drivers in the Kingdom." - Jim Farley, Executive Vice President and President, Global Markets, Ford Motor Company.

#WithYouInFront

Ford Motor Company presents this video as a way of welcoming Saudi females to the front, and into the driver's seat, in an effort to recognise the hopes and aspirations of these women as they begin a new journey. Embracing the spirit of "geddam" -- a colloquial Saudi word, literally meaning "in front", or conversationally, to "go for it" - Ford hopes to inspire women in the Kingdom to take on their journey.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3gqrfCm1m8

As we near the historical milestone of June 24, 2018, when women will be able to drive on the roads of Saudi Arabia, female employees from Ford Middle East have taken the time to share their thoughts and advice.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I80Az2rNa3E

News Related to Saudi Women Driving

1) As Saudi Women Prepare to Take to the Roads Ford has Produced a List of Top Car Buying Tips to Help New Drivers Through Their First Test Drive

2) Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co Prepares Its Riyadh Al Takhassussi Branch to Welcome Female Ford Customers

3) Saudi Female Journalists Get a Taste for Automotive Writing with Ford in Dubai

4) Ford and Effat University Further Women Empowerment Efforts with Global Debut of Ford Driving Skills for Life for Her in Saudi Arabia on International Women's Day

5) Ford and Effat University Help Women Make History in Saudi Arabia with Safe-Driving Education Course

Video B-Roll

1) Driving Skills For Life For Her - Effat University, Jeddah

2) Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co, Al Takhassosy branch, Riyadh with female sales team

3) Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co, Al Khurais branch

4) Models of choice for Saudi women - Ford Edge, Ford Escape.

Video soundbites

1) Maram Al Hazer, Manager, Customer Connection Centre, Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co.

2) Female students at Driving Skills for Life for Her - Effat University, Jeddah (4 sound bites)

3) Crystal Worthem, Marketing director, Ford Middle East & Africa (English)

4) Sue Nigoghossian, general manager, MENA Communications (Arabic)

Photography

1) Driving Skills For Life For Her - Effat University, Jeddah

2) Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co, female sales team with female customers

3) Ford Escape, Edge, Explorer - models of choice for Saudi women

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit http://www.corporate.ford.com.

Ford's history in the Middle East goes back more than 60 years. The company's local importer-dealers operate more than 155 facilities in the region and directly employ more than 7,000 people, the majority of whom are Arab Nationals. For more information on Ford Middle East, please visit http://www.me.ford.com

Ford Middle East is also a responsible corporate citizen with currently various CSR initiatives running in the region including the Ford Motor Company Conservation & Environmental Grants, Ford Warriors in Pink® breast cancer awareness campaign, Ford Driving Skills for Life for young drivers and the Henry Ford Entrepreneur Academy, education initiative for young entrepreneurs.

Contacts:



Sue Nigoghossian

MENA Communications

Ford Middle East & Africa

971-4-356-6368

snigogho@ford.com



Rasha Ghanem

ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller

971-4-4507600

rasha.ghanem@bm.com



SOURCE Ford Motor Company