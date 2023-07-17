Ford O'Brien Landy LLP Hires Former Assistant U.S. Attorney as New Partner

Jamie Hoxie Solano, Seasoned Trial Lawyer, Joins the Firm

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford O'Brien Landy LLP, a white-collar defense and commercial litigation boutique law firm headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce that Jamie Hoxie Solano has joined the firm as partner, effective July 12, 2023. Jamie will be based out of the firm's New York office.

Jamie Hoxie Solano

"Jamie's addition to the firm strengthens our already-deep roster of partners with prior prosecutorial and regulatory experience," stated Adam Ford, co-founder of the firm and Managing Partner of its white collar, regulatory, and sanctions practices. "As we continue our strategic growth, we are thrilled to welcome a talented and experienced former government professional like Jamie to the firm."

Jamie previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas and the District of New Jersey. Jamie worked in units specializing in cybercrime, national security, narcotics, and violent crimes. While serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Jamie held many titles, including Senior Trial Counsel, the Criminal Training Coordinator, Summer Intern Coordinator, and the Cyber-Liaison to the Health Care Fraud and Opioid Units. Jamie also served as the District of New Jersey's Digital Asset Coordinator, where she was responsible for training and coordinating emerging issues involving digital assets.

Jamie has extensive trial experience in both civil and criminal cases and has appeared in federal courts around the country. Jamie has written several circuit appellate briefs and successfully argued a novel issue of first impression before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Jamie's practice will focus on issues related to digital assets, white collar criminal defense, regulatory enforcement defense, and complex commercial litigation.

"Jamie is uniquely suited to the firm. As a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in both Texas and New Jersey, she is in an excellent position to enhance our practice in both our New York and Austin offices," said Robert Landy, Managing Partner of Ford O'Brien Landy LLP's commercial litigation practice.

While in the government, Jamie charged several notable cases, including one for wire and securities fraud arising from an alleged cryptocurrency mining shares pyramid scheme estimated to have taken over $2 billion of cryptocurrency from victims, and another for unlicensed money transmitting violations against a CEO alleged to have run a business through a series of legal entities registered in the United States and abroad that offered banking services and cryptocurrency liquidation. Jamie's cases often involved international actors, including an indictment against seven foreign nationals in South Africa alleged to have engaged in wide-scale fraud and money laundering on behalf of an African organized crime syndicate.

"When I made the decision to return to private practice, I wanted to work in an environment where I could continue being a zealous, creative advocate who tackled cutting-edge legal issues and wasn't afraid to fight. The talented attorneys at Ford O'Brien Landy are passionate and effective litigators who find ways to solve even the toughest of issues for their clients, and I look forward to being a part of their team," said Jamie Hoxie Solano.

Ford O'Brien Landy LLP represents clients in commercial disputes, white collar criminal matters, and regulatory investigations, throughout all stages of litigation/arbitration and appeals. The firm also assists foreign clients in challenging U.S. federal sanctions and seizures. Ford O'Brien Landy LLP is dedicated to vigorously advocating on behalf of clients with strategic, thoughtful counsel to achieve successful outcomes in and out of the courts by use of creative, sophisticated strategies and tactics. It currently has offices in New York City, Austin, and Miami.

