Ford O'Brien Landy LLP Hires New Austin Partner

Michael Piazza, Experienced Trial lawyer with a focus on Securities and White-Collar defense, joins the Firm

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford O'Brien Landy LLP, a white-collar defense and commercial litigation boutique law firm headquartered in New York City with offices in Miami, Florida and and Austin, Texas is pleased to announce that Michael (Mike) Piazza has joined the firm as partner, effective June 5, 2023. Mike will be based out of the firm's Austin office.

"Our firm's strategic growth and successes have offered us the unique opportunity to bring in key talent to our regional offices," stated Adam Ford, co-founder of the firm and Managing Partner of its white collar, regulatory and sanctions practices. "Mike's depth of experience with SEC policies, investigation priorities, and enforcement protocols will continue to support Austin's practice and its clients to the very best of our ability. I look forward to continuing the development of our Texas practice with Mike and the entire Austin team."

Mike's practice focuses on securities and white-collar criminal defense and investigations though he also has significant experience in complex commercial litigation, business disputes, and accounting liability matters. He has regularly handled the defense of individuals and companies faced with allegations of wrongdoing asserted by U.S. regulatory authorities (e.g. SEC, CFTC, FTC, PCAOB), the U.S. Department of Justice, state attorneys general, and foreign regulatory authorities.

"Mike's addition to the Austin office will enhance our current offerings and strengthen the firm's leadership role within the white-collar criminal defense bar of Texas," said Matthew Ford, Managing Partner of Ford O'Brien Landy LLP's Austin office. "The Austin office continues to be proud of our current work for our clients and are equally excited what long-standing practitioners, like Mike, will bring to the future of the firm."

Mike previously served as the Regional Trial Counsel for the U.S. SEC's Los Angeles Regional Office. Since leaving the Commission, Mike's private practice has and will continue to focus on regulatory compliance and dispute resolution. He has advised clients on compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the UK Bribery Act, AML statutes, OFAC, and other anti-corruption laws and regulations worldwide. Mike has led and conducted multiple risk assessments for his clients and is experienced at using data from these risk assessments to then design, implement, execute, and monitor global anti-corruption compliance programs. And with the increasing concern about ESG issues and the protection of personal data, Mike's compliance efforts will further focus on assessing ESG and cybersecurity risks and advising on potential solutions.

"I am excited to join the Austin office and look forward to continuing to build the Firm's white collar criminal defense and commercial litigation practice in Texas and beyond." said Mike Piazza

The Firm's Austin offices are located at 3700 Ranch Road 620 South, Suite B; Austin, Texas 78738. The direct phone number for this office is 512-503-6388.

Ford O'Brien Landy LLP represents clients in commercial disputes, white collar criminal matters, and regulatory investigations, throughout all stages of litigation/arbitration and appeals. The firm also assists foreign clients in challenging U.S. federal sanctions and seizures. Ford O'Brien Landy LLP is dedicated to vigorously advocating on behalf of clients with strategic, thoughtful counsel to achieve successful outcomes in and out of the courts by use of creative, sophisticated strategies and tactics. It currently has offices in New York City, Austin, and Miami.

