Ford O'Brien Landy LLP Launches Miami Office with New Partner

Gabriela Ruiz, Experienced Litigator with a focus on Latin America, joins the Firm

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford O'Brien Landy LLP, a white-collar defense and commercial litigation boutique law firm headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce that Gabriela Ruiz has joined the firm as partner, effective May 15, 2023, to coincide with the opening of the firm's new Miami Office. Gaby will be the managing partner of the Miami office and will lead the firm's Latin America practice.

“I am honored to join Ford O’Brien Landy’s highly regarded litigation practice and am looking forward to working with this fantastic team to further expand our global footprint.” said Gabriela Ruiz.

"Our firm has seen tremendous growth of international clients these past few years, and as we expand the depth of our firm's international practice with a new Miami office, I can't think of anyone better to lead that effort than Gaby," stated Adam Ford, co-founder of the firm and Managing Partner of its white collar, regulatory and sanctions practices. "Gaby will strengthen our expertise and bring a solid understanding of the Latin American legal market. I look forward to working together to support our existing and future clients' needs."

Along with launching the firm's Miami office, Gaby's practice will focus on representing individual and corporate clients in domestic and cross-border disputes. Her practice includes complex commercial litigation, international judgment enforcement, asset recovery, cross-border insolvency proceedings, and defending against government investigations and enforcement actions.

Gaby is ranked in Chambers Corporate Crime & Investigations (International Firms) in Brazil, with Chambers noting that Gaby is "really smart, very motivated[,]" and "is held in high esteem by clients and peers alike for her notable work representing clients, both corporate and individual, in sophisticated disputes and investigations." In 2022, Latin American business publication Latinvex recognized Gaby among its "Latin America: Top 100 Female Lawyers." Also in 2022, the Legal 500 recognized Gaby as being "known for cross-border investigations, including cases involving dual proceedings in the U.S. and Latin America." Gaby is also fluent in both Portuguese and Spanish.

"We are excited to build upon our incredible roster of lawyers with Gaby," said Robert Landy, Managing Partner of Ford O'Brien Landy LLP's commercial litigation practice. "As the firm continues to expand its international reach, Gaby's talent and breadth of expertise will further solidify our firm's standing as a trusted advisor and, when needed, an indomitable champion for clients throughout the world."

Most recently, Gaby practiced at Kobre & Kim, where she was based out of their Miami and São Paolo offices. Before that, Gaby practiced at Holland & Knight in Miami. Gaby received her J.D. from Yale Law School and her B.A. from Stanford University, with honors and distinction, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

Gaby will be joined in the Miami office by Special Counsel Suzanne Pope. Suzanne is a seasoned litigator who focuses primarily on SEC regulatory defense. Before joining the firm, Suzanne worked as Senior Counsel in the SEC's Division of Enforcement in the Miami Regional office.

The Firm's Miami offices are located at 2 South Biscayne Blvd, Suite 3200, Miami, Florida 33131.

Ford O'Brien Landy LLP represents clients in commercial disputes, white collar criminal matters, and regulatory investigations, throughout all stages of litigation/arbitration and appeals. The firm also assists foreign clients in challenging U.S. federal sanctions and seizures. Ford O'Brien Landy LLP is dedicated to vigorously advocating on behalf of clients with strategic, thoughtful counsel to achieve successful outcomes in and out of the courts by use of creative, sophisticated strategies and tactics. It currently has offices in New York City, Austin, and Miami.

