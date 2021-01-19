Ford O'Brien LLP Deepens its Litigation Bench with New Partner

"Zander is a seasoned professional who adds a unique perspective to our firm based on his extensive experience in government as a federal prosecutor, in-house corporate as a head of litigation, and law firm partner," stated Adam Ford, co-founder of the firm. "Zander will be a great addition to our team and a trusted, strategic advisor to our clients."

Zander's practice will continue to focus on representing domestic and international clients involved in civil lawsuits and arbitrations, defending companies and individuals in regulatory and criminal enforcement actions and investigations, and advising corporate clients in an external in-house capacity. Zander will also continue to write and speak regularly on a variety of highly topical legal subjects. His most recent articles include two pieces in the Outside Counsel column of the New York Law Journal, one on federal diversity jurisdiction, and the other on the statute permitting discovery in aid of foreign litigations, 28 U.S.C. § 1782, an issue that touches on a practice area that Ford O'Brien has greatly expanded over the past year with several cross-border litigations.

"As our firm grows, we will continue to advance our offerings with smart, strategic additions that overall support our firm's commitment to our clients," said Kevin O'Brien, co-founder of the firm. "I am confident Zander will be an invaluable asset."

Prior to joining Ford O'Brien, Zander was a partner at the New York firm of Allegaert, Berger & Vogel, LLP. Before returning to law firm practice in 2019, he spent over a decade as in-house counsel at three Fortune 500 companies, holding the position of Senior Managing Counsel at The Bank of New York Mellon, Head of Litigation and Compliance Policy at Cablevision Systems Corp. (now Altice USA), and Global Head of Litigation and Investigations at DXC Technology, Inc. Earlier in his career, Zander served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York for six years. During his tenure at the U.S. Attorney's Office Zander was a recipient of one of the highest Department honors, the U.S. Attorney General's John Marshall Award.

"I am very excited to join such a team of skilled and accomplished professionals," said Zander Shapiro. "The firm's commitment to zealous advocacy and personal attention to clients is exceptional and yields extraordinary results. Ford O'Brien is quickly establishing itself as a critical player in the competitive New York legal landscape."

Zander attended Yale University where he graduated summa cum laude and phi beta kappa with a bachelor's degree in European history. At Yale, he won the prestigious Henry Fellowship to study at Cambridge University where he completed a master's degree in music history. He received his J.D. from Yale Law School.

Ford O'Brien LLP represents clients in commercial disputes, securities litigation, white collar criminal defense, and regulatory investigations, throughout all stages of litigation/arbitration and appeals. The firm is dedicated to vigorously advocating on behalf of clients with creative strategies and sophisticated counsel to achieve successful outcomes in and out of the courts.

