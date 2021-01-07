Ford O'Brien LLP: Our Constitutional Oaths as Members of the Bar Require Action

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, our daily lives came to a standstill as we watched chilling images of a violent mob storming the U.S. Capitol, and sending our elected representatives and their staffs fleeing to safety. The day, which saw loss of life and the desecration of a great monument to American democracy, is a stain on the history of our nation. That stain will become indelible if yesterday's unthinkable insurrection, and the methodical sedition of the President in inciting the same, are not met with a forceful and united response.

Earlier today, the Washington-based law firm Crowell & Moring LLP sounded the clarion with a call for the immediate removal of President Donald J. Trump from office by invocation of Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. That firm also implored other members of our profession to join their call. Ford O'Brien LLP does so here.

The President's disgraceful actions, including his refusal to activate the National Guard when the Capitol was under siege and some of its most secure bunkers breached, have all occurred in full public view, either on live television, or through his use of social media. No investigation into Mr. Trump's acts of sedition is needed, as the public record is unambiguous and sufficient to support his removal from office, either by invocation of the 25th Amendment, or by impeachment and conviction in Congress if the President's Cabinet is unable or unwilling to act.

As lawyers we are committed to the rule of law in the service of the truth. We call on other law firms, large and small, and all members of the bar to stand together, and publicly denounce those who would seek to subvert the will of the people and the peaceful transfer of power. Our professional oaths to support the Constitution of the United States compel us to do this with the utmost urgency.

The members of Ford O'Brien LLP

Adam C. Ford

Kevin J. O'Brien

Robert S. Landy

Alexander Shapiro

