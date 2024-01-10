Ford Pro Insure, Powered by Pie, Now Includes Commercial Auto Coverage to Indiana and Wisconsin

Ford Credit works with insurtech Pie Insurance to deliver commercial auto insurance through Ford subsidiary The American Road Insurance Company (TARIC)

to deliver commercial auto insurance through Ford subsidiary The American Road Insurance Company (TARIC) With the addition of Indiana and Wisconsin , Ford Pro Insure is available in five states, including Arizona , Illinois and Tennessee

and , Ford Pro Insure is available in five states, including , and Insurance joins vehicles, software, charging, service and financing in the suite of products and services available to Ford Pro customers

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford Pro business owners have work to do, and Ford Pro Insure* can help with that as part of the Ford Pro commercial one-stop shop. Indiana and Wisconsin are the latest states to join the rollout of Ford Pro Insure commercial vehicle coverage.

"There are nearly 1 million small businesses in Indiana and Wisconsin that make up more than 99 percent of total businesses in each of their states.[1] The right commercial auto insurance can help them run efficient and productive fleets. Enter Ford Pro Insure," said Craig Carrington, executive vice president of Ford Pro FinSimple, Ford Credit's brand that includes commercial financing and insurance. "As we expand, Ford Pro Insure adds one more link in the end-to-end support delivered through Ford Pro's suite of products and services."

Ford Pro Insure, underwritten by Ford subsidiary The American Road Insurance Company (TARIC) and available through managing general agent Pie Insurance, covers commercial vehicles purchased through Ford Pro and other channels.

"Pie's mission is to empower small businesses to thrive by making commercial insurance affordable and as easy as pie," said Dax Craig, co-founder and president of Pie. "Ford Pro Insure offerings have been growing strategically and, with the addition of Indiana and Wisconsin, coverage is available to small business owners across five states. We're excited to continue to work with the team to expand to even more states this year in order to help small business owners across the country reduce the overall cost of fleet ownership and focus on what matters most – running their businesses."

Ford Pro FinSimple finances business and governmental fleets and solutions as businesses convert to electric vehicles, with a team of commercial sales and servicing experts, as part of the Ford Pro ecosystem. Pie specializes in commercial insurance for small businesses and is providing distribution, underwriting, servicing and claims for Ford Pro Insure customers.

For more information, visit https://www.fordpro.com/en-us/insurance/ . Insurance agents can learn more about partnering with Pie to bring Ford Pro Insure to their small business clients at https://www.pieinsurance.com/agency/commercial-auto .

*Ford Pro Insure is a brand of commercial auto policies issued by The American Road Insurance Company ("TARIC") (NAIC 19631), an admitted insurance carrier and subsidiary of Ford Motor Company and Ford Credit. Ford Pro Insure policies are sold and administered by Pie Insurance Services, Inc. ("Pie Insurance"), a licensed insurance producer and non-affiliate of TARIC. (Licenses available at pieinsurance.com/legal/.) Information provided is subject to Pie's and TARIC's privacy policies (pieinsurance.com/privacy and fordpro.com/privacy). Not available in all states and situations. Coverage subject to policy terms and conditions.

About Ford Motor Credit Company

Ford Motor Credit Company is a leading automotive financial services company, providing dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world. This includes financial services through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services in the United States, Canada and China, and for commercial customers through the Ford Pro FinSimple brand in North America and Europe. Ford Insure and Lincoln Motor Company Insure retail insurance products are available in the U.S. Ford Credit is a subsidiary of Ford established in 1959. For more information, visit www.fordcredit.com or www.lincolnafs.com.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $615 million in funding and partnered with over 4,000 agencies nationwide.

[1] https://advocacy.sba.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Small-Business-Economic-Profile-WI.pdf .

https://advocacy.sba.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Small-Business-Economic-Profile-IN.pdf

SOURCE Pie Insurance