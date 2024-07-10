Ford Pro Insure, Powered by Pie, Now Offered in 7 States, with Usage-based Option in Minnesota

Ford Pro Insure*, commercial auto insurance to support Ford Pro vehicle fleets, is now in seven states – Maryland , Minnesota , Arizona , Illinois , Indiana , Tennessee and Wisconsin





DENVER, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford Pro is broadening the availability of its commercial auto coverage, Ford Pro Insure, to Maryland and Minnesota. Ford Pro Insure is underwritten by Ford Credit's insurance subsidiary and powered by Pie Insurance.

"We're continuing to bring Ford Pro Insure to new states, giving more Ford Pro customers another piece of the puzzle to have the most efficient and productive fleets they can," said Craig Carrington, executive vice president of Ford Pro FinSimple, Ford Credit's brand that includes commercial financing and insurance.

"We're proud to offer Ford Pro Insure to more of the small and medium businesses that make up so much of our nation's economy, adding to the end-to-end support delivered through Ford Pro."

While Ford Pro Insure is now offered in seven states across the country, Minnesota is the first where customers will be offered two choices: a standard policy or a usage-based policy that leverages the data capabilities on new Ford Pro vehicles.

"Enrollment in the usage-based policy earns a 10% discount for businesses and allows business owners greater influence over rates as they manage use of their fleets," Carrington said. Businesses enrolled in Ford Pro Telematics may be eligible for additional discounts.

Pie specializes in small-business commercial insurance and, as managing general agent, provides sales, distribution, underwriting, servicing and claims for Ford Pro Insure customers in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee and Wisconsin. In Minnesota, coverage is available through fordpro.com/en-us/insurance/, and Pie manages all but distribution.

"Ford Pro Insure's growth is a testament to the demand from business owners for a more data-driven type of auto coverage that also comes with a complete suite of services whenever and wherever they need it," said Dax Craig, co-founder and president of Pie. "We're motivated by the great feedback we've heard from business owners and our agency partners to continue to enable small businesses to thrive by making commercial auto insurance, along with our other commercial insurance products, affordable and as easy as pie."

Ford Pro Insure is underwritten by Ford Credit subsidiary The American Road Insurance Company (TARIC) and covers commercial vehicles purchased through Ford Pro and other channels.

Ford Pro Insure commercial auto coverage is available through fordpro.com/en-us/insurance/, pieinsurance.com and affiliated Pie agents.

*Ford Pro Insure is a brand of commercial auto policies issued by The American Road Insurance Company (TARIC) (NAIC 19631), an admitted insurance carrier and subsidiary of Ford Motor Company and Ford Credit. Ford Pro Insure policies are sold and administered by Pie Insurance Services, Inc. (Pie Insurance), a licensed insurance producer and non-affiliate of TARIC. (Licenses available at pieinsurance.com/legal/.) Information provided is subject to Pie's and TARIC's privacy policies (pieinsurance.com/privacy and fordpro.com/privacy). Not available in all states and situations. Coverage subject to policy terms and conditions.

About Ford Motor Credit Company

Ford Motor Credit Company is a leading automotive financial services company, providing dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world. This includes financial services through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services in the United States, Canada and China, and for commercial customers through the Ford Pro FinSimple brand in North America and Europe. Its retail insurance brands include Ford Insure and Lincoln Motor Company Insure. Ford Credit is a subsidiary of Ford established in 1959. For more information, visit www.fordcredit.com , www.lincolnafs.com or https://www.fordpro.com/en-us/financing/.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $615 million in funding and partnered with over 4,000 agencies nationwide.

