Ford SYNC 4 with Next-Gen INRIX Technology Steers Drivers to Cheaper Parking, Fuel and Charging

INRIX, Inc. , a leading provider of connected car services and transportation analytics, today announced that its parking and fuel services will be soon available in Ford vehicles around the world. Available in the all new SYNC 4 connected vehicle system with navigation, drivers will be able to easily find, compare and navigate to available parking spaces, as well as search for the lowest fuel prices and drive to stations nearby.

Starting with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, Bronco two- and four-door models and all-new F-150, new SYNC 4 real-time connectivity ensures drivers have the latest available traffic, incident, parking, charging and fuel information. SYNC 4 technology also combines conversational voice recognition with internet search, so drivers and passengers always have access to the latest information – from the closest parking spot to the cheapest gas station nearby.

"Since 2008, INRIX has played an important role bringing connected services to Ford SYNC drivers," said Bryan Mistele, president and CEO of INRIX. "These services are no longer just a selling point but a requirement – real-time information like traffic, parking and fuel play a critical role in the entire driving experience."

INRIX launched the industry's first dynamic off-street parking service in 2013, followed by the first integrated on-street parking solution in June 2015. SYNC 4 will soon provide users with routes to the closest street and garage spot, including rates, restrictions and real-time occupancy. INRIX Parking offers access to the world's most comprehensive and accurate parking database in 150 countries.

INRIX Fuel allows drivers to search for nearby stations and view dynamic pricing to find their preferred fuel at the lowest price. OPIS by IHS Markit powers the service, providing location, brand and real-time pricing information for more than 380,000 fuel stations around the world.

INRIX collects billions of anonymous data points every day from a diverse set of sources, including connected vehicles, cities, DOTs, road weather conditions, journalistic incidents, social media, parking, mobile and other IoT devices. With the ability to offer transportation services on every road in the world, INRIX is the preferred provider of mobility intelligence for leading automakers, transit agencies and businesses.

About INRIX

INRIX is a global leader in connected car services and mobility analytics. We help cities and businesses use big data to identify and solve transportation problems, making the world safer, happier and greener. Our partners are automakers, governments, retailers, insurance agencies, advertisers and dozens of other industries that can benefit from understanding how people and vehicles move. Learn more at INRIX.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

