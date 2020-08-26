Ford To Sponsor Tour De Troit's Fall Virtual Rides

DETROIT, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford and Michigan Central, the company's Corktown development, are helping to keep Detroit's biking tradition alive by sponsoring the Tour de Troit Fall Virtual Rides.

The four virtual rides between 10 and 15 miles each will take place Sept. 1-Oct. 31 and can be done at the rider's convenience. They will depart from Rouge Park, Alfred Brush Ford Park, Palmer Park and Roosevelt Park, in front of Michigan Central Station which Ford is restoring as the centerpiece of a new mobility innovation district in Detroit's oldest neighborhood. To sign up, visit www.tour-de-troit.org .

"We are excited that Tour de Troit found a safe way to continue the tradition this year that prioritizes riders' health," said Julie Roscini, head of external engagement for Ford's Michigan Central development. "It will provide a unique opportunity for bike lovers and families to explore some of Detroit's beautiful parks and historic areas in small groups, while supporting biking infrastructure in the City."

The Tour de Troit virtual rides are $20 each and feature a limited edition Christopher Gorski Detroit GT t-shirt and an app to help people keep track of directions and landmarks. Riders who complete all four rides will secure a free 2021 Tour de Troit registration.

"We're grateful to Ford for continuing their sponsorship of Tour de Troit during these unusual times, " said Tour de Troit Director Vittoria Katanski. "Even without the big 5,000 person September ride, participants will love exploring the city streets and parks with the routes mapped out by Tour de Troit."

The mission of Tour de Troit is to promote a lifestyle centered around health and wellness, through activities such as running and cycling. To date, Tour de Troit has raised more than $400,000 to support non-motorized infrastructure in the Motor City since 2005, including Southwest Detroit Greenlink and the Green Taskforce. For more information, visit www.tour-de-troit.org .

