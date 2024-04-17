Ford Trucks Partners with Argus Cyber Security to Meet Regulatory Requirements and Accelerate Time-to-Market

To meet its go-to-market plan for the F-MAX, Ford Trucks sought a partner that could conduct a comprehensive vehicle-level pentest per UNR 155 requirements within the shortest possible time frame. UNR 155 has established a mandatory cyber security framework for vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) to follow in order to receive type approval for all new vehicles (i.e., cars, trucks, and buses). Vehicle-level pentesting is one of the methods used to validate that the vehicle E/E architecture and software are protected against the various threats detailed in the regulation.

"We chose Argus to conduct the vehicle-level pentest based on its proven experience, knowledge, methodology and expertise," said Emrah Duman, Ford Trucks Leader.

Argus's ability to complete the testing and submit the required documentation to the auditors in an extremely short time frame with top quality results was critical for enabling us to meet our business goals."

The vehicle-level pentest conducted by the Argus Consulting Services team covered all of the UNR 155 requirements for identifying potential threats that could be exploited to compromise critical components. The scope consisted of in-vehicle testing of components (e.g. ECUs) and network interfaces, as well as bidirectional communications with backend servers.

Argus' unique testing approach enabled it to execute multiple testing activities in parallel and to complete the full scope of testing expeditiously. Following the test execution, Argus prepared a detailed report and mitigation plan which Ford Trucks submitted to the auditors for type approval.

"Argus is committed to working with world-leading vehicle brands to raise the level of cyber security and to streamline their regulatory compliance efforts," said Yehuda Kaufman, VP Consulting and Research at Argus. "Our cyber security consultants bring a deep understanding of the compliance needs of OEMs, together with well-defined pentesting processes that have been acknowledged by multiple auditors. These capabilities provide OEMs with the peace of mind they need to achieve type approval certification quickly and meet their production timeline goals."

About Ford Trucks

Ford Otosan's global heavy commercial brand; Ford Trucks, produces a range of vehicles including tractors, construction trucks and distribution trucks weighing over 16 tons. Our '2019 International Truck of the Year (IToY)' award-winning F-MAX has brought critical acclaim and high global demand. Ford commercial vehicles' proven track record of quality, durability and efficiency underpins Ford Trucks' international product strategy based on the best total cost of ownership promise. At Ford Trucks, we combine more than half a century of design and production experience with expertise in market-specific product development, to engineer the main components of our vehicles, including the all-new engines. We currently operate across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the CIS, and continue to grow our international network in 3 continents. Hundreds of thousands of trucks all around the world set out each and every day with the confidence that Ford provides. For more information about Ford Trucks and its products worldwide, please visit www.fordtrucksglobal.com.

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides DevSecOps, vehicle security and fleet protection technologies and services for automakers and their suppliers.

Our solutions ensure that vehicle components, networks and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

Argus' innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 100 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Israel, with offices in USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea.

