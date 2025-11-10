FordDirect Announces Leadership Transition

Ch ris Thornton appointed CEO as Dean Stoneley transitions to new global role at Ford Motor Company

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FordDirect, a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its Dealers, today announced a significant leadership transition. Effective immediately, Dean Stoneley will conclude his assignment as Chief Executive Officer at FordDirect to assume a new leadership position within Ford Motor Company as Executive Director, Global Product Marketing. Concurrently, the FordDirect board of managers is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Thornton as the new Chief Executive Officer of FordDirect.

Chris Thornton, CEO, FordDirect

Stoneley joined FordDirect in June 2022 and has been instrumental in advancing the company's mission by leading the integration of digital strategy, data, and emerging technology to deliver best-in-class marketing and advertising solutions for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, consistent with the customer-focused Ford+ plan.

Under Stoneley, FordDirect reached new highs in overall dealer satisfaction each year. His leadership contributed to new, innovative uses of the FordDirect data platform and artificial intelligence to benefit Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. He helped to strengthen dealer performance, enhance customer engagement across the network, and build stronger working bonds with Ford Motor Company.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Dean for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions to FordDirect over the past three-plus years," said Brian Godfrey, Chairman, FordDirect board of managers. "His vision and commitment have been pivotal in driving our strategic initiatives, and we wish him the very best in his exciting new role at Ford Motor Company, where his expertise will undoubtedly continue to make a significant impact."

Thornton, who brings a wealth of experience from nearly 30 years at Ford Motor Company, has been instrumental in Ford's digital transformation over the past decade. He supported the launch of the FordPass App in the U.S. and oversaw the U.S. Digital Enterprise organization, with responsibility for Ford's web properties and online sales experiences. His tenure across regional offices earlier in his career offered him a deep understanding of Dealer operations and the critical importance of collaborative partnerships.

Most recently, Thornton served as Director, Retail CX & Products within the Ford Customer Service Division, where he was responsible for key customer-facing initiatives including the Ford | Lincoln Service Reservation+ online service scheduling program and Ford's Loyalty Program, FordPass Rewards.

"I am honored and excited to lead FordDirect as its next CEO," said Thornton. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation and culture established by Dean and the team. My commitment is to continue driving our vision: to be an indispensable partner to Ford Dealers, Lincoln Retailers, and Ford Motor Company by giving them a superior ability to win at retail."

Thornton holds two degrees in business administration. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa and a master's degree with a marketing major from Michigan State University's Eli Broad Graduate School of Management. He resides in Michigan.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers, providing dealers with an Internet-based marketing and sales platform that helps them to drive traffic, increase sales, and improve customer satisfaction. FordDirect provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing and advertising solutions designed to connect customers with dealers and enhance the overall retail experience.

