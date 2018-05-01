FordDirect Appoints Experienced Auto Leader Dianne Craig as CEO

"We're excited to welcome Dianne to FordDirect," said Bill Keith, FordDirect's chairman. "The board is confident that her experience in the field, leadership and strong dealer relationships will help FordDirect continue the digital transformation to meet our mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealers provide industry-leading sales and service to our customers."

Craig, 54, joins FordDirect with more than 30 years of experience in automotive sales and marketing, most recently serving as Ford Motor Company's director of U.S. sales. In this role, she was responsible for all sales, field and distribution related matters for Ford for the U.S.

"I have dedicated my career to working with our amazing Ford and Lincoln dealers," Craig said. "I am honored to now join the FordDirect team to continue driving the business forward for the good of our dealers, our company and, most importantly, our customers."

Dianne also has served as president and CEO of Ford of Canada, leading Ford's operations across the country, including its national headquarters, three regional offices, two branch offices, three vehicle assembly and manufacturing plants, and two parts distribution centers.

Since joining Ford in 1986, Craig has held a variety of sales and marketing positions including advertising, product marketing, contests and incentives and field operations. She has extensive field experience, including serving as general manager for Ford's Southeast Market and as regional sales manager in Pittsburgh.

Craig graduated from the State University of New York at Fredonia and holds an MBA from The Ohio State University.

About FordDirect

FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised dealers to create a comprehensive Web presence for dealers and provide digital marketing and advertising services that help dealers sell more cars and trucks. FordDirect provides dealers new and pre-owned digital marketing and advertising services, call tracking, lead management solutions, dealer websites, search optimization and marketing, database marketing, marketing services for regional dealer advertising groups and other digital services. FordDirect is headquartered in Dearborn, Mich.

