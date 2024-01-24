FordDirect Selects AccuTrade as its Preferred Vehicle Acquisition and Trade and Appraisal Solution For Its 3000+ U.S. Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers to Turn More Cars for More Profit

News provided by

Cars Commerce

24 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) (d/b/a "Cars Commerce Inc."), an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive, today announced that FordDirect has selected AccuTrade, a Cars Commerce solution, as its preferred vehicle acquisition and trade and appraisal solution for The Shop, a newly launched e-commerce platform for 3000+ Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers.

More than half of car buyers plan to trade-in a vehicle prior to purchase, and AccuTrade speeds transaction time by enabling digital instant offers for consumers while equipping everyone in the dealership with turnkey and transparent acquisition solutions that complete an accurate appraisal in under five minutes – from anywhere. In 2023, AccuTrade generated more than 275,000 Instant Offers for consumers and retailers completed more than 1 million appraisals¹, unlocking new growth for their business by acquiring inventory directly from their service drives. Half of the retailers leveraging the AccuTrade solution in the service drive in 2023 at least doubled their volume of service drive appraisals from January to December².

"FordDirect's mission as a trusted partner and resource to our retailers is to work with the best vendors in the market to support the needs of all Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. Acquiring and quickly turning high-quality inventory is critical right now for dealerships, and we are providing a new marketplace of vetted partners to meet those needs," said Dean Stoneley, CEO of FordDirect.

"We're thrilled that FordDirect sees the value in AccuTrade, and we look forward to helping more Ford and Lincoln retailers take their inventory acquisition strategy to the next level," said Doug Miller, president and chief commercial officer of Cars Commerce. "AccuTrade allows dealers to turn vehicle acquisition into a true profit center, ensuring they secure a healthy margin at the point of acquisition with a guaranteed offer backed by Cars Commerce."

Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers will gain access to four main pillars of the AccuTrade solution:

  • Advanced Vehicle Appraisal Engine: AccuTrade's state-of-the-art appraisal technology allows dealers to identify, find and procure the exact vehicles they want for their lot. Dealers can provide consumers with 100% confidence in any vehicle they appraise and simply leverage Cars Commerce's no-risk vehicle divestment options for any vehicles they've procured that they don't want to retail.
  • Direct Access to Consumer Inventory: Instant Cash Offer capabilities provide the 26 million in-market consumers on Cars.com – most of whom have to trade in a vehicle before they buy – instant and transparent cash offers for their exact vehicle identification numbers (VINs).
  • Integration on Any Dealer Website: The AccuTrade appraisal engine and Instant Cash Offer capabilities integrate into any dealer website, as well as in-store processes, providing a consistent in-store or online vehicle valuation experience for consumers.
  • Plug-in Appraisal with OBD Scanner: Dealers can generate a VIN-specific valuation with AccuTrade's Onboard Diagnostics tool, which is a physical product that plugs into the vehicle right from the service drive or any preferred location and enables dealers to obtain vehicle condition data directly from the vehicle's electronic control units to quickly create a tailored and transparent consumer-facing condition report.

Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers that are interested in learning more about AccuTrade, can visit the Cars Commerce booth (#3421W) at the 2024 NADA Show in Las Vegas Feb. 2-4 or visit www.carscommerce.inc.

ABOUT CARS COMMERCE
Cars Commerce is an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. The Cars Commerce platform includes the flagship automotive marketplace and dealer reputation site Cars.com, innovative digital marketing technology and services from Dealer Inspire, industry-leading trade-in and appraisal technology from AccuTrade, an exclusive in-market media network, and powerful and predictive AI technologies that enable more efficient and profitable retail operations. Cars Commerce is the essential partner to stay one step ahead in automotive. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

About FordDirect
FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. Learn more at www.forddirect.com.

¹Internal Cars Commerce Data, Total Instant Offers, January-December 2023
²Internal Cars Commerce Data, Total Service Drive Appraisals, January-December 2023

SOURCE Cars Commerce

Also from this source

2024 Automotive Trends: Cars Commerce Explores Driving Forces Transforming Car Buying and Selling

2024 Automotive Trends: Cars Commerce Explores Driving Forces Transforming Car Buying and Selling

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) (d/b/a "Cars Commerce Inc."), an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive, today released its 2024...
13 Million Reviews Don't Lie: Cars.com Reveals Top Automakers With the Best Reputation

13 Million Reviews Don't Lie: Cars.com Reveals Top Automakers With the Best Reputation

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) (d/b/a "Cars Commerce"), an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry, today revealed the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.