FordDirect Selects Dealer Inspire as Preferred Website and Technology Platform Provider for its 3,000 U.S. Dealers

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Inspire (DI), a Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) company that provides disruptive technology and digital advertising solutions to the automotive industry, announced today that it was selected by FordDirect as a preferred website and technology platform provider for its approximately 3,000 local U.S. dealerships.

"The pandemic accelerated the industry's shift to digital, bringing more of the car shopping and buying process online," said Joe Chura, CEO of Dealer Inspire and a former Ford dealer who started on the assembly line at age 19 and spent a decade with the brand. "Dealers have to face so many new challenges today and it's our team's job to help future-proof them with the right digital strategy and platform so they can meet the changing needs of buyers and better compete. We're excited to get to work helping more Ford dealers adapt and thrive in this new landscape, and we're honored the great team at FordDirect selected us for the responsibility."

Dealer Inspire empowers local dealers with one end-to-end platform that seamlessly drives more customers from search to signature, more efficiently. Designed to convert traffic directly from its highly-targeted digital advertising campaigns, DI's modern website experience helps shoppers find the right vehicle in seconds and then connect with the dealership team in real-time using built-in chat and retailing technologies to start and even complete the buying process online.

By leveraging DI's platform to make their marketing, operations, and sales process more efficient, Ford dealers will now be able to have one point of contact for their digital strategy. DI supports a best-in-class dealer-to-employee ratio to ensure industry-leading service, achieving an average dealer satisfaction score of 9.6 out of 101. A dedicated team of Performance Managers, Solutions Engineers, and Marketing Specialists partner with dealers to continually increase results through proactive strategies, execution, and reporting.

DI customers also receive additional benefits as part of Cars.com Inc., which includes Cars.com, DealerRater, and FUEL.

For more information about DI's offerings for Ford, please visit www.dealerinspire.com/ford . Ford dealers interested in partnering with DI can call (877) 899-8346 or email [email protected] .

¹ Dealer Inspire 2020 Support Survey Avg Based on 3,500 dealer respondents.

