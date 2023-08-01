FordDirect Selects Velocity Automotive as Preferred Vehicle Portfolio and Reconditioning Technology Provider for Ford and Lincoln Dealerships

DESTIN, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Automotive announced today that it was endorsed by FordDirect as a preferred vehicle portfolio and reconditioning technology provider for Ford and Lincoln U.S. dealerships through its Marketplace.

Uniquely positioned to help Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers win at retail, FordDirect is on the leading edge of the digital transformation of the automotive industry.

"Dealers have to face many challenges today with the pre-owned marketplace, and it's our job to provide them with the tools to help them future-proof their businesses and boost consumer confidence," stated Josh DeYoung, vice president of sales at Velocity Automotive, a Vehlo company.

Velocity Automotive is a powerful reconditioning engine that helps dealers get pre-owned inventory to market faster and more efficiently. It also provides window stickers and VIN-specific digital vehicle documentation portfolios designed to engage and convert more shoppers by providing the consumer-facing vehicle information needed to speed up the purchase path.

With access to Velocity Automotive, Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers will now be able to have one end-to-end platform with access to the exact tools needed for a more strategic approach to pre-owned inventory management using a digital workflow process that improves visibility, collaboration, and accuracy.

For more information on Velocity Automotive's offerings for FordDirect Marketplace, visit velocityautomotive.com. Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers interested in partnering with Velocity Automotive can call 850.669.5025 or email [email protected].

About Velocity Automotive

Velocity Automotive, headquartered in Destin, FL, delivers innovative automotive retailing technology solutions that transform how dealerships acquire, recondition, and merchandise pre-owned inventory – all while helping build consumer confidence. Velocity Automotive gets inventory retail ready faster and more efficiently using a digital workflow process that provides dealers window stickers for accurate buying strategies, optimizing the recon process and digital vehicle portfolios that engage and convert automotive shoppers. Velocity Automotive is a Vehlo company. For more information, visit velocityautomotive.com and vehlo.com.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks.

