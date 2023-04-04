Fordefi and StarkWare Announce Integration Unlocking Institutional Access to StarkEx dApps

Fordefi is the first institutional MPC wallet to securely support StarkEx's scalability developer engine, opening the door for a new vertical of institutional clients for StarkEx dApps

NETANYA, Israel and NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fordefi, a financial technology and software company, alongside blockchain scaling company StarkWare Industries, today announced an integration bringing MPC support to StarkEx dApps for the first time. The new integration enables institutions to sign transactions on StarkEx dApps with Fordefi's Wallet API adjusted to STARK signatures, without running the risk of improperly storing or exposing the private key.

This integration between Fordefi and Starkware Industries will enhance the access of institutions to StarkEx dApps, enabling end users to benefit from a secure MPC wallet solution. In addition to MPC signing, institutional clients will also gain access to Fordefi's security platform, offering granular policy control, smart contract clarity, and dApp verification.

"The new tools we're delivering will help a new wave of institutions to transact on StarkEx dApps," said Dima Kogan, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Fordefi. "Security is our number one priority at Fordefi and this integration is emblematic of the safety measures necessary for institutions to hold digital assets and securely transact in DeFi."

"Fordefi's industry-first MPC wallet is spurring institutional adoption of DeFi," said Eli Ben-Sasson, co-founder and President, at StarkWare. "Ecosystem safety is important in the road to greater use of digital assets. We are excited about this collaboration with Fordefi and the expected boost to institutional use of StarkEx."

About Fordefi

Fordefi is the first institutional MPC wallet and security platform built for decentralized finance (DeFi). Fordefi was founded in 2021 by crypto custody and cybersecurity experts and designed in close collaboration with industry-leading trading firms, funds and custodians. Fordefi is a financial technology and software company with offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.fordefi.com .

About StarkWare

StarkWare, founded in 2018, offers a cryptographic compression service which allows blockchains to scale by orders of magnitude. The service is based on a class of cryptographic technologies, known as STARK proofs, which was invented by company President and co-founder Eli Ben-Sasson with other computer scientists. For more information, visit www.starkware.co .

