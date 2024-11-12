Fordham Law School Establishes A. William Urquhart Memorial Fund to Support Evening Division

Honoring a Legal Visionary While Empowering the Next Generation of Law Professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fordham Law School has announced the A. William Urquhart Memorial Fund to strengthen its renowned Evening Division, currently ranked second in the nation and first in New York City by U.S. News & World Report. For more than 100 years, this program has offered working professionals the opportunity to pursue a top-tier legal education while managing their career and personal responsibilities.

This initiative honors the legacy of A. William "Bill" Urquhart, a distinguished attorney and name partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP. Urquhart joined the firm in 1988 and was instrumental in its growth from a small Los Angeles practice to a global litigation powerhouse. He is renowned for his business vision, litigation skills, and recruitment expertise. Urquhart passed away in 2019 at the age of 72 years-old.

"For more than 100 years, Fordham Law School has welcomed remarkably diverse and academically gifted students who are balancing career, family, and part-time legal study," said Fordham University Law School Dean Matthew Diller. "The Fordham Law Evening Division is a critical program that helps us to fulfill our mission of providing a legal education to students who work in the service of others. Many our most accomplished and successful alumni graduated from the evening program. Bill Urquhart was a leader amongst this group."

The A. William Urquhart Memorial Fund aims to:

Provide financial assistance to evening division students;

Develop hybrid online courses to accommodate students' busy schedules;

Enhance experiential learning opportunities;

Support students' emotional and physical well-being; and

Expand access to career planning and student affairs services.

Fordham's Evening Division attracts students with diverse backgrounds and experiences, enriching the academic environment. Notable alumni include Casey Adams, a former Obama campaign organizer and New York City government official, and Dr. Maureen Zakowski, a pathologist from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"The A. William Urquhart Memorial Fund to Support Evening Division is a fitting tribute to Bill Urquhart, a mentor to so many young legal professionals," said Michael Carlinsky, Global Co-Managing Partner & Head of Complex Litigation at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. "We are grateful that Bill's legacy will live on through the students at Fordham Law School."

