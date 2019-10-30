Fordham PCS Hosts Groundbreaking Global Symposium on Anti-Semitism, Sports and Society

Anti-Semitism and Sports featured an all-star line-up of speakers including Yael Averbuch, executive director, NWSLPA and former USA national soccer team player; Bruce Buck, chairman, Chelsea Football Club; Anthony Clavane, sports journalist and award-winning author; Charlie Davies, club ambassador and former player, New England Revolution; Ross Greenburg, former president, HBO Sports; Anna Isaacson, senior VP of social responsibility, NFL; Kenneth Jacobson, deputy national director, Anti-Defamation League; Ron Mix, retired Hall of Fame offensive tackle; Michael Neuman, prize winner, CBS' Million Dollar Mile, athlete and psychotherapist; Howie Rumberg, global sports editor, Associated Press; Irv Smalls, executive director, FC Harlem LIONS; Leigh Steinberg, chairman and CEO, Steinberg Sports & Entertainment; and Grant Wahl, lead soccer reporter, Sports Illustrated.

"We have learned that the power of sport is that when the team wants to say something, their fans will listen," Buck said during his opening remarks. "We don't think our actions will solve anti-Semitism or discrimination tomorrow, but we are hopeful that they will help make a difference over time."

A theme that came up several times throughout the day was the importance of keeping the conversation going in the public.

"If we learned anything from our influential and passionate speakers today, it is that anti-Semitism is an epidemic that we are seeing throughout the globe, both on and off the sports field," said Dr. Anthony Davidson, dean, Fordham PCS. "We are honored and encouraged that the leading minds in this arena traveled from around the world to participate in this truly landmark event."

Event partners and supporters included Chelsea Football Club; New England Revolution; USC-Shoah Foundation; Anti-Defamation League; Associated Press; Co-Communications, Inc.; Eden Wok; Red Oak Transportation; Jewish Heritage Sports Association, Inc.; Maccabi USA; Sports Business Institute; The Conversation; and Hillels of Westchester.

