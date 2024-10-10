Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business to Host Bob Woodruff Foundation's 2024 VOWS Symposium

The annual conference convenes corporate hiring managers and business leaders to help military veterans, spouses and service members enter the civilian workforce.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business is set to host the Bob Woodruff Foundation's VOWS Symposium on November 7, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The annual Symposium connects military-connected job seekers with corporate leaders, hiring managers, business influencers and veterans already employed in various industries for a day of networking, career development and support for the transition to the civilian workforce.

Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business is set to host the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s VOWS Symposium on November 7, 2024

"Veterans bring unparalleled leadership, resilience, and a unique perspective to the workplace. Their ability to adapt under pressure and work collaboratively in diverse teams makes them invaluable assets in today's dynamic business environment. As an institution committed to developing business leaders of all backgrounds, we're proud to welcome so many of them into our classrooms and to partner with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to host this year's Symposium and support veterans, service members, and spouses at this pivotal point in their lives," said Lerzan Aksoy, dean and George N. Jean, Ph.D. chair, Fordham University Gabelli School of Business.

This year's Symposium will feature a fireside chat with Bob Woodruff and Steve Cannon, an Executive Impressions Panel that brings together industry leaders to discuss leadership and success in the corporate world, and a Corporate Showcase. The Showcase offers transitioning service members, veterans and spouses an opportunity to connect with leading corporate employers across industries. It also includes a resume building workshop and conversations around veteran leadership, corporate interviewing, and leveraging military skills.

Speakers attending this year's event include:

Britt Bloch , VP of Talent Acquisition, Navy Federal Credit Union

, VP of Talent Acquisition, Navy Federal Credit Union Justin Bokmeyer, Director of Basketball Operations, Brooklyn Nets

Steve Cannon , CEO, AMB Group , LLC

, CEO, , LLC Anne Marie Dougherty , CEO, Bob Woodruff Foundation

, CEO, Bob Woodruff Foundation Gary Shedlin , Vice Chairman, BlackRock

, Vice Chairman, BlackRock Bob Woodruff , ABC News Correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation

"As part of our commitment to helping veterans navigate the next chapter of their lives, we're proud to partner with Fordham Gabelli School of Business for our thirteenth VOWS Symposium," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "We know that a successful transition to civilian life depends, in part, on meaningful and fulfilling employment, and this event is about building that bridge. With industry leaders like BlackRock, AMB Group, and Navy Federal Credit Union, our Symposium gives veterans access to top employers, potential career opportunities, and the guidance they need to thrive in their civilian careers."

Registration for the 2024 VOWS Symposium is open and free for veterans, service members, and military-connected individuals

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures.

Visit www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org for more information.

About Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business

Established in 1841, Fordham University is the oldest Catholic and Jesuit university in the northeastern United States and the third-oldest university in New York State. An approved Yellow Ribbon university, Fordham guarantees that all tuition and fees are fully covered for admitted veterans, active military, and Eligible family members who fall in the VA's maximum benefit category. Fordham enrolls approximately 15,300 students from more than 65 countries across three campuses in Manhattan, the Bronx, and Westchester County, New York.

Fordham's Gabelli School of Business aims to inspire and empower positive global change, developing students into compassionate business leaders in the ongoing generation of new knowledge. Gabelli's departments and concentrations include accounting, business analytics, economics, entrepreneurship, ethics, finance, general management, health care administration, human resources management, leadership, marketing, management information systems, production/operations management, organizational behavior, portfolio management, sports business, supply chain management/logistics, quantitative analysis/statistics and operations research, tax, and technology, and has launched a new master's in Artificial Intelligence in Business.

Media Contact:

Hillary Ovale

[email protected]

954 825 3065

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation