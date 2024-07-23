ForDoz Pharma Corp. Announces FDA Approval of DOXOrubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ForDoz Pharma Corp., a private specialty pharmaceutical company focused on product development, manufacturing and commercialization of complex injectables, like liposomes, microspheres, nano-suspensions, etc., today announced the ANDA approval of DOXOrubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) and 50 mg/25 mL (2 mg/mL) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). DOXOrubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection is indicated for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma. Doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection, in combination with bortezomib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.

"The approval of DOXOrubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection marks a major milestone for ForDoz Pharma as our 1st liposomal injectable pharmaceutical product to enter the US market. It will be distributed by Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.," said James He, Founder and CEO of ForDoz Pharma.

About ForDoz Pharma Corp. ForDoz Pharma Corporation is a privately-owned specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on development, manufacturing, and commercialization of value-added sterile and complex injectable products. Based on its proprietary technology platform and unique cGMP sterile manufacturing facility, the company's corporate strategy is to accelerate the development and manufacturing of complex injectables for its own and help others through CDMO service.

