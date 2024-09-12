FORD'S GARAGE NAMES BILLY DOWNS AS ITS NEW PRESIDENT

Downs brings extensive industry experience including being the first ever Ford's Garage franchisee

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford's Garage, the burgers and craft beer restaurant inspired by the heritage of The Ford Motor Company, has named restaurant veteran and the first Ford's Garage franchisee as its new president. Billy "B.D." Downs will lead the company as it continues to expand with new franchise locations throughout the country.

Downs joined the company in 2015, a few years after the brand was founded, and then became a franchise owner in the Detroit Metro Area. He will continue managing the Detroit franchise while serving as president.

"It is an honor to be tapped to lead Ford's Garage after being part of the company for nearly a decade," said Downs. "The brand has come a long way in defining its unique space in the American dining experience, and we will keep strengthening our position for years to come."

Downs began his career at age fourteen, working at restaurants throughout high school and college. He later cofounded B.D.'s Mongolian Grill, growing the company to 37 restaurants in 12 states and a franchise location in Mongolia. He closed the company's successful sale in 2008 but stayed on with the brand as a board member and an advisor to the president through 2011. Until joining Ford's Garage as a franchisee, he divided his time between restaurant and business consulting, while also working with World Vision United States.

Part of the Vintage Hospitality Group, Ford's Garage is an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company. It has become a dining destination throughout the country, drawing customers in with its nostalgic style and hand-crafted American fare. The décor evokes a classic 1920s service station, including vintage vehicles, fixtures and gas pumps. A Model T or Model A car can be found suspended above the center bar, which features Prohibition-style elements like brick, richly colored woods and a hand-hammered copper bar top. Servers wear mechanic shirts, napkins are composed of blue shop towels, restroom sinks are made from tires and the faucets are fuel pump nozzles.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Billy as our new brand president," said Marc Brown, Chairman. "His deep knowledge about the industry and our company paired with his passion and vision for franchise development make him an ideal fit for the role."

For more information visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, Ford's Garage opened its first location in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Today, as an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company, enabling operators to use the company's iconic blue oval logo and other brand imagery, the 1920s garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant franchise has expanded to include a total of 26 locations across six states. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

