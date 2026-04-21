Ford's Garage Names Kathleen Bush Chief Marketing Officer, Promotes David Ragosa to Chief Development Officer

Bush brings two decades of experience leading impactful marketing and communications initiatives for some of the world's most recognized restaurants, automotive and consumer brands. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of brand strategy, marketing, communications, digital engagement, and guest experience for Ford's Garage.

Ragosa, who leads franchising and development efforts, brings extensive experience in scaling restaurant brands through strategic franchise growth and market expansion. His leadership will play a key role in driving Ford's Garage's continued momentum across new and existing markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kathleen to Ford's Garage and to recognize David's expanded leadership role at such an exciting time for our brand," said Billy Downs, President of Ford's Garage. "Kathleen's deep expertise across the restaurant industry, combined with her strategic mindset and proven ability to drive brand growth, and David's strong track record in franchising and development, position us well to accelerate our expansion and strengthen our connection with guests nationwide."

Bush most recently served as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Development at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., where she led brand-building and traffic-driving initiatives for the nearly 500-unit concept, overseeing brand strategy, digital transformation, media and national philanthropic partnerships. Previously, she held senior leadership roles across the restaurant industry, including Senior Vice President at ICR, Vice President of Marketing at Torchy's Tacos and Vice President of Communications at California Pizza Kitchen, where she led large-scale brand initiatives. She began her career in automotive communications and at CKE Restaurants, parent of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Ford's Garage and be part of an emerging brand that blends such a distinctive guest experience with strong growth potential," said Bush. "There's a real opportunity to build on what makes this brand so special – craveable food, genuine hospitality and an experience that's uniquely Ford's Garage – to deepen our connection with guests in new and meaningful ways."

Bush is an active industry leader, serving on the Women in Restaurant Leadership Advisory Board and on the national board of Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting childhood hunger. She holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Oxford and dual Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Southern California.

In his new role, Ragosa will oversee franchise development strategy, working to expand Ford's Garage's footprint through new partnerships and market opportunities. His noteworthy career includes serving as Director of Franchising at Inspire Brands, where he led franchising efforts for Arby's and Sonic. He also supported growth across additional Inspire Brands concepts including Jimmy John's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco.

Ford's Garage continues to experience strong growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for its immersive dining experience and differentiated brand positioning. With a robust development pipeline and a focus on strategic franchising, the company is well-positioned to expand its national presence and bring its unique concept to new markets across the country.

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 in downtown Fort Myers, Fla., just minutes from Henry Ford's winter estate, Ford's Garage is a distinctive, vintage auto-themed restaurant brand inspired by a 1920s service station. The concept blends immersive design with a chef-driven menu featuring prime burgers, elevated comfort food, and a full bar. Known for its energetic atmosphere rooted in genuine hospitality, Ford's Garage is an Official Licensee of the Ford Motor Company and operates 34 locations across eight states. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

Media Contact

Jackie Rodriguez, Tilson PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Ford’s Garage