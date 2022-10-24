Ford's GT LM Supercar Features an Interior with Alcantara Material

MILAN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford's new limited edition GT LM features seating with "Made in Italy" material from Alcantara.

The special edition Ford supercar's steering wheel, headliner and pillars also are wrapped in ebony-colored Alcantara®.

Ford GT LM Interior

The newest Ford GT is finished with a red or blue theme to honor the red and blue livery of the 1966 Le Mans winning No. 68 Ford GT.

The supercar's interior features carbon-fiber seats wrapped with a matching red or blue Alcantara driver's seat and an ebony-colored Alcantara passenger seat with accent stitching to match the color of the driver's seat.

As a special tribute to the Ford GT's Le Mans podium-finishing heritage, the GT LM also sports a unique instrument-panel badge produced from the ground-down crankshaft of the Ford GT (No. 69) that finished in third place at Le Mans in 2016.

The limited-edition GT is powered by a 3.5-liter, 660 hp turbocharged EcoBoost V6 with a 3D-printed titanium exhaust.

Only 20 of the special-edition supercars will be built with production wrapping up by the end of 2022. It marks the final special edition of Ford's current generation road car.

