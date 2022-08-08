Forecast Report on Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Size & Share [2022-2028] Worth USD 10123.61 Million | Exhibiting a CAGR of 20.70%: Industry Trends, Demand, Companies, Sales & Analysis | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global single-use bioreactors market size was worth around USD 3,274.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 10,123.61 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20.70 percent over the forecast period.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market: Overview

Single-use bioreactors (SUBs), also known as disposable bioreactors, use disposable bags instead of stainless steel or glass culture vessels. It is flexible, easy to install, and requires fewer utility requirements such as steam and water. It also reduces labor costs, minimizes the risk of cross-contamination, and eliminates cleaning process and verification issues. As a result, a wide range of applications can be found in contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) around the world. Overall, disposable bioreactors are suitable for the production of bio pharmacy due to their high operational efficiency. Recently, the endless efforts of companies to promote their products have proved to be very progressive. You can see working on the instant sensor system, design, agitation mechanism & film technology of disposable bioreactors. Increased acceptance of SUBs among small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups, reduced automation complexity, ease of cultivating marine organisms, reduced energy & water consumption, growth of the biopharmaceutical market, technological advances in SUBs, and increased R & D in biopharmaceuticals are factors driving drive growth market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Single-Use Bioreactors Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Single-Use Bioreactors Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 20.70 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Single-Use Bioreactors Market was valued at approximately USD 3274.10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 10123.6 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. The pharmacy industry invests an average of six times more R & D in sales than other manufacturing industries. In 2018, bio pharmacy companies invested (estimated) US $ 102 billion in R & D (Source: PhRMA).

in R & D (Source: PhRMA). The sensors used in the SUB must be compatible with the existing SUB platform and manage the system without compromising the sterility of the material.

Emerging markets such as China , India , and Indonesia offer significant growth opportunities due to the high growth of their respective pharmaceutical and biopharmacy sectors due to less stringent regulatory guidelines, cheaper labor, and more skilled labor.

, , and offer significant growth opportunities due to the high growth of their respective pharmaceutical and biopharmacy sectors due to less stringent regulatory guidelines, cheaper labor, and more skilled labor. In 2018, Wuxi Biologics partnered with ABEC to install a 4,000L custom single-run disposable bioreactor at a new commercial production facility in Wuxi, China .

. The expansion of the region's manufacturing capacity is complementing the market's growth. For example, in September 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility for disposable bioprocessing products.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Single-Use Bioreactors Market by Product [Single-use Bioreactor Systems, Single-use Media Bags, Single-use Filtration Assemblies, and Other Products (Single-use vessels, tubing and connectors, samplers, and probes/sensor, and others)], by Type [Stirred-tank SUBs, Wave-induced SUBs, Bubble-column SUBs, and Other SUBs (Hybrid bioreactors and SUBs with vertically perforated discs)], by Type of Cell [Mammalian Cells, Bacterial Cells, Yeast Cells, and Other Cells (Insect and plant cells)], by Molecule Type [Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Gene-modified cells, Stem Cells, and Other Molecules (Recombinant proteins including growth factors & interferons, antisense, RNA interference and others)], by Application (Research and Development (R&D), Process Development, and Bioproduction), by End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, by CROs & CMOs (Academic & Research Institutes), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028."

Industry Dynamics:

Single-Use Bioreactors Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing biopharmaceutical R&D help to drive the market growth.

The susceptibility of the elderly population group to various diseases along with the growing elderly population is driving the demand for bio pharmacies worldwide. In anticipation of this demand, global companies are focusing on biopharmaceutical R & D and manufacturing to develop products and scale production. The pharmacy industry invests an average of six times more R & D in sales than other manufacturing industries. In 2018, bio pharmacy companies invested (estimated) US $ 102 billion in R & D (Source: PhRMA). Disposable technology is an integral part of the bio pharmacy manufacturing process. They account for the majority of small and medium-sized bio pharmacy production, especially in clinical trials and R & D. Due to the advantages of disposable systems over traditional bio-manufacturing techniques, their adoption in biopharmaceutical research and development is increasing. Therefore, increased R & D spending is seen as a positive indicator of global single-use bioreactors market growth.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market: Restraints

Need for improved single-use sensors to hamper the market expansion.

Reliable, accurate, and cost-effective sensor availability that meets SUB needs is one of the key challenges in the market. The sensors used in the SUB must be compatible with the existing SUB platform and manage the system without compromising the sterility of the material. Traditionally, the sensor was installed in the SUB system, but this method reduced the quality of the final product. Ideally, the sensor and SUB are shipped as a unit, and the sensor is pre-installed on the SUB to ensure sterilization of the container and sensor. However, due to leaching and extractability issues, the quality of available sensors does not meet GMP standards. This creates challenges when using SUBs, but there is room for improvement in this market segment. But with development of more accurate and individual process sensors for various parameters (pH value, temperature, flow measurement, product quality), it can then be incorporated into a bioprocess workflow.

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market: Opportunities

Emerging markets show opportunities for the global single-use bioreactors market growth.

Emerging markets such as China, India, and Indonesia offer significant growth opportunities due to the high growth of their respective pharmaceutical and biopharmacy sectors due to less stringent regulatory guidelines, cheaper labor, and more skilled labor. Due to their cost advantage and skilled workforce, these countries have become hubs for bioprocess outsourcing. Developing countries show that disposable systems are growing fast. For example, many of China's new bioprocessing plants are expected to be built to meet both domestic demand and the desire to become a biopharmacy exporter. Chinese biopharmacy companies have also found that Chinese CMOs are more likely to accept the adoption of disposable technology than domestic biopharmaceutical developers/manufacturers. In 2018, Wuxi Biologics partnered with ABEC to install a 4,000L custom single-run disposable bioreactor at a new commercial production facility in Wuxi, China.

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market: Segmentation

The global single-use bioreactors market is segregated on the basis of product, type, type of cell, molecule type, application, end user, and region.

By product, the market is divided into single-use bioreactor systems, single-use media bags, single-use filtration assemblies, and other products (single-use vessels, tubing and connectors, samplers, probes/sensors, and others). Among these, the single-use bioreactor systems segment dominates the market because single-use bioreactor systems offer benefits such as reduced capital investment, operating costs, and environmental footprint, facilitating the acceptance of these systems in bio pharmacy applications.

By type, the market is classified into stirred-tank SUBs, wave-induced SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and Other SUBs (Hybrid bioreactors and SUBs with vertically perforated discs). Over the forecast period, the stirred-tank SUBs segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate due to the high demand for culturing aerobic microbial cultures and agitated SUBs. The agitation tank SUB promotes greater oxygen transfer and reduces engineering challenges such as heat removal, mass transfer, and faster agitation speeds.

List of Key Players in Single-Use Bioreactors Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Getinge AB

Eppendorf AG

CESCO Bioengineering

Cellexus

PBS Biotech Inc.

Distek Inc.

ABEC

Able Corporation & Biott Corporation

G&G Technologies Inc.

Solida Biotech GmBH

Stobbe Pharma

Celltainer Biotech BV

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

bbi-biotech GmBH

ENDEL ENGIE ( France )

( ) OmniBRx biotechnologies

New Horizon Biotechnology Inc.

Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg.Ltd.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

GPC Bio

Cell culture company

Aptus bioreactors.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3274.10 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 10123.6 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 20.70 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Getinge AB, Eppendorf AG, CESCO Bioengineering, Cellexus, PBS Biotech Inc., Distek Inc., ABEC, Able Corporation & Biott Corporation, G&G Technologies Inc., Solida Biotech GmBH, Stobbe Pharma, Celltainer Biotech BV, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., bbi-biotech GmBH, ENDEL ENGIE (France), OmniBRx biotechnologies, New Horizon Biotechnology Inc., Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd., Sartorius Stedim Biotech, GPC Bio, Cell culture company, and Aptus bioreactors. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2693

Recent Developments

In July 2021 , BioCentriq and Pall Corporation collaborated in the clinical production of Zolgensma. This is an FDA-approved gene therapy using the iCELLis fixed-bed bioreactor.

, BioCentriq and Pall Corporation collaborated in the clinical production of Zolgensma. This is an FDA-approved gene therapy using the iCELLis fixed-bed bioreactor. In February 2021 , Wuxi Biologics launched a 36,000 liter bio production line with nine 4,000 liter disposable bioreactors.

Regional Dominance:

The development of the manufacturing industry will help to grow North America region.

During the forecast period, North America is likely to dominate the global single-use bioreactors market. The expansion of the region's manufacturing capacity is complementing the market's growth. For example, in September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility for disposable bioprocessing products. The addition of the Nashville facility has expanded the global network of SUT manufacturing facilities. The presence of an established bio pharmacy industry and the presence of key players operating in the North American market.

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market is segmented as follows:

Single-Use Bioreactors Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Single-use Bioreactor Systems

Single-use Media Bags

Single-use Filtration Assemblies

Other Products (Single-use vessels, tubing and connectors, samplers, and probes/sensor, and others)

Single-Use Bioreactors Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Stirred-tank SUBs

Wave-induced SUBs

Bubble-column SUBs

Other SUBs (Hybrid bioreactors and SUBs with vertically perforated discs)

Single-Use Bioreactors Market: By Type of Cell Outlook (2022-2028)

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Other Cells (Insect and plant cells)

Single-Use Bioreactors Market: By Molecular type Outlook (2022-2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Gene-modified cells

Stem Cells

Other Molecules (Recombinant proteins including growth factors & interferons, antisense, RNA interference, and others)

Single-Use Bioreactors Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Research and Development (R&D)

Process Development

Bioproduction

Single-Use Bioreactors Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic Research Institutes

Single-Use Bioreactors Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

