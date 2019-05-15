Forecast5 Analytics Acquires Ohio-Based PFR

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecast5 Analytics announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Public Finance Resources (PFR), the leading provider of financial forecasting services for Ohio local governments. The entire PFR team will join Forecast5, a national leader in delivering decision support software to the public sector with 1,800 local government clients in 26 states.

"We could not be more excited to have the PFR team join us in our pursuit to serve schools in Ohio, and across the nation, at the highest level," said Mike English, Forecast5 co-founder and President/CEO. "At our very first conversation, we could tell that the two companies had a lot in common in terms of integrity and approach to the business. That was very important to all of us."

The PFR team serves more than 300 public school districts as a trusted resource in producing the state of Ohio's required biannual five-year forecasts. Their approach of regular forecasting seminars for clients and a highly experienced staff of advisors will continue, and be enhanced, by the Forecast5 platform of cloud-based software solutions.

Forecast5 provides a suite of data rich platforms that help local government leaders make financial, strategic, and academic decisions through better data visibility. These tools assist with financial forecasting and benchmarking, monthly budget performance analysis, student data analysis, data transparency initiatives, and geospatial projects.

"Our team found a perfect fit in Forecast5 and we are excited to start this new chapter of serving our clients…and new clients, together," said Ernie Strawser, PFR partner and new Forecast5 Senior Vice President. "We can now take advantage of the robust platform Forecast5 has built and provide more comprehensive solutions with more powerful software tools and cutting-edge data analytics that will empower CFOs to serve their communities at an even higher level."

"The staff at PFR have a tremendous amount of experience and expertise in the realm of Ohio school finance," said English. "They have long been recognized as the experts in Ohio state revenue insights and projections. We are looking forward to tapping into this knowledge and focus to better serve our clients."

The Forecast5 headquarters will continue to be based in Naperville, Illinois. A new office will be opened in Columbus, Ohio to meet the needs of school leaders in the state.

About Forecast5 Analytics

Forecast5 Analytics increases financial, student, and organizational performance by empowering local government leaders with decision support tools that utilize state-of-the-art analytics technology. Our collaborative staff of experts take high-level ownership of public sector challenges with a sense of urgency to create great outcomes for our clients and the communities they support. More than 1,800 local governments across the country are using Forecast5 tools to maximize their data insights. For more information, visit www.forecast5analytics.com.

